Russian, Chinese, Pakistani envoys meet in Moscow on Afghanistan issues
Envoys from Russia, China and Pakistan held an expanded meeting Tuesday in Moscow to discuss issues on Afghanistan.
The three sides exchanged views on the issue of commonly faced security threats and expressed a common will to provide emergency humanitarian and economic assistances to Afghanistan.
Russia had invited the United States to participate in the talks in Moscow, but State Department spokesperson Ned Price responded that the U.S. was unable to join the talks due to logistic difficulties, however, the spokesperson said the U.S. side supports the process.
Representatives from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and from other countries and regions will also join the talks on Wednesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Reuters reported.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will deliver a speech at Wednesday’s meeting.
Representatives will discuss the prospects of the military and political situation in Afghanistan, the formation of an inclusive Afghan government and the role of the international community in preventing a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Russia recognizes IEA’s ‘efforts’ to stabilize Afghanistan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has acknowledged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) efforts to stabilize Afghanistan after the delegation arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for talks.
Lavrov added that the Kremlin is “satisfied with the level of interaction with the new Afghan authorities”, while pointing the finger at Daesh (ISIS-K) and al-Qaeda for trying to take advantage of instability in Afghanistan, RT reported.
Russians meanwhile said earlier that they’re not going to recognize the IEA government until they are able to prove their commitments to the world, Anil Trigunayat, a former Russian diplomat, told Times Now on Wednesday.
Khalilzad: Afghanistan is facing ‘great challenges ahead’
Zalmay Khalilzad said a day after his resignation as the US State Department’s special envoy for the Afghan reconciliation process that the country was facing major challenges
“US forces are out and the war for the United States is over, but this is not the final chapter,” he said in a series of tweets.
Khalilzad also said he remained committed to peace in Afghanistan and the region.
“I am committed to the possibility of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and in the wider region. This is what Afghans have yearned for more than 40 years. The United States stands with them,” Khalilzad added.
The Afghan-American diplomat said in the tweets that the United States, the international community and Afghan leaders would stay in touch and he welcomed Thomas West’s appointment as his successor.
He also thanked the US State Department, Defense and intelligence officials “who joined me on this mission “.
Khalilzad’s resignation came two months after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control of Kabul.
IEA delegation arrives in Moscow for major talks on Afghanistan
An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi has arrived in Moscow for a key meeting in Afghanistan’s future.
The Russian embassy in Kabul said a major international meeting will be held Wednesday to focus on the situation in Afghanistan.
“Members of the Moscow format, including Afghanistan, Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Central Asian countries and others, have been invited to attend the meeting,” the embassy said in a statement.
The statement added that the meeting, in which the conditions, including domestic politics, necessary to ensure the reconstruction of the country after the disputes in a broad sense will be discussed.
Eleven nations in total are expected to participate.
