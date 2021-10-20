Russian, Chinese, Pakistani envoys meet in Moscow on Afghanistan issues

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2021)

Envoys from Russia, China and Pakistan held an expanded meeting Tuesday in Moscow to discuss issues on Afghanistan.

The three sides exchanged views on the issue of commonly faced security threats and expressed a common will to provide emergency humanitarian and economic assistances to Afghanistan.

Russia had invited the United States to participate in the talks in Moscow, but State Department spokesperson Ned Price responded that the U.S. was unable to join the talks due to logistic difficulties, however, the spokesperson said the U.S. side supports the process.

Representatives from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and from other countries and regions will also join the talks on Wednesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Reuters reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will deliver a speech at Wednesday’s meeting.

Representatives will discuss the prospects of the military and political situation in Afghanistan, the formation of an inclusive Afghan government and the role of the international community in preventing a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.