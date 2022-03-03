Sport
Russian, Belarusian athletes barred from Beijing Paralympics
Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing on the eve of the Games following threats of boycotts by other teams over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said.
Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion, which was launched a week ago.
Thursday’s decision comes a day after the IPC gave athletes from the two countries the green light to participate in the March 4-13 Games as neutrals, saying the “athletes were not the aggressors”.
But that led to an outcry and threats from other countries’ National Paralympic Committees (NPC) to boycott the Games, IPC President Andrew Parsons told a news conference in Beijing.
“They told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Winter Games,” Parsons said.
“Multiple NPCs, some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete.”
Ukraine’s paralympic committee welcomed the decision and thanked the sporting community for rallying around them.
“A fair decision, a decision against a country that started this war,” committee president Valeriy Sushkevych told a news conference.
A 71-member Russian contingent and 12-member team from Belarus are in Beijing.
“Now Russia must leave the Games as soon as possible … we would also like to thank everyone for their support. I have received so many messages in the last few days … it’s time to stop this terrible war,” Sushkevych said.
Officials from the two banned teams were not immediately available for comment.
Parsons said it was clear the situation put his organisation in a “unique and impossible position” so close to the start of the Games, adding that an overwhelming number of members had been in touch and been forthright in their objections to Russia and Belarus taking part.
Parsons said the Russian and Belarusian athletes were victims of the actions of their governments.
“Athlete welfare will always be a priority for us,” he said.
“If Russian and Belarusian athletes stayed in Beijing, nations were likely to withdraw, and a viable Games would not have been possible.
“The atmosphere in the Games village is not pleasant. The situation there is escalating and has now become untenable … The Games are not only about gold, silver and bronze, but also about sending a strong message of inclusion.”
Parsons said the IPC was likely to face legal consequences but was confident that the right decision had been made.
The IPC said earlier in a statement that following a specially convened meeting, its Governing Board has decided not to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part.
The ban got support of the Polish Paralympic Committee, which said it would have been unimaginable for athletes from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus to compete in the same place.
“The decision taken today was in our opinion the only possible one. Russia, with the support of Belarus, has aggressively breached international law and invaded another Paralympic member state and our close neighbour,” the committee said in a statement to Reuters.
“That is why we strongly objected the previous decision of IPC, many nations shared the same opinion and expressed it in their petitions to IPC. We are glad IPC changed their mind.”
Afghanistan lose first T20I against Bangladesh
Bangladesh bowler Nasum Ahmed took four wickets after Litton Das’ half-century as the hosts defeated Afghanistan by 61 runs in the first game of their two-match T20I series on Thursday.
Chasing 156 for victory, Afghanistan lost four wickets while they had just 20 on the board after 4.3 overs. They were dismissed for 94 in 17.4 overs.
Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh rode on Litton’s 44-ball 60 that included four boundaries and two sixes. They posted 155-8 after 20 overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets each for Afghanistan, while Rashid Khan and Qais Ahmad each claimed one.
Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed toppled four top-order batsmen of Afghanistan alone, conceding only 10 runs in the four overs he bowled. Shoriful Islam followed him with three wickets.
With the win, Bangladesh took the series lead 1-0.
The sides will meet again for their second and last T20I on Saturday.
Nike makes online sales unavailable in Russia
Nike Inc has made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia as it cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers in the country, an update on the sportswear maker’s website showed on Tuesday.
This is the latest response by a U.S. company to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Hollywood studios Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment saying they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia, Reuters reported.
Russia, however, calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
The update on Nike’s website, however, directed its customers to their nearest Nike stores, although it was not immediately clear when the disclosure popped up on the website.
Nike is a great example of how private companies can impose sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko tweeted.
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) and avoided conceding a clean sweep to the hosts.
With Bangladesh electing to bat first, Afghan spinners Rashid Khan (3-37) and Mohammad Nabi (2-29) did the bulk of the damage as the hosts were bowled out for 192 in 46.5 overs.
In the chase of the 193-run target, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 106 not out, followed by Rahmat Shah and Riaz Hassan who helped with 47 and 35 each respectively.
For Bangladesh, only Litton Das stood out among their batters, scoring 86 in 113 balls.
The two teams will now clash in a two-match T20I series beginning on Thursday.
