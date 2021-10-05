Latest News
Russian actors board rocket to attempt a world first: a movie in space
A Russian crew of two cosmonauts, a movie director and an actress is poised to take off for the International Space Station (ISS) later on Tuesday to shoot the first movie in space, the latest twist in decades of Russia-U.S. space rivalry.
The four are scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz MS-19 craft at 0855 GMT and dock hours later at the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 354 km.
Russian state media have been providing blanket and patriotic coverage of the event in the run-up, with a countdown clock running on Channel One and news anchors framing the development as a significant breakthrough by Russia that the rest of the world is watching closely.
The fanfare contrasts with the mixed fortunes of Russia’s own space industry which has in recent years been dogged by delays, accidents and corruption scandals as U.S.-based private firms backed by rich businessmen have developed new spaceships.
The 12-day Russian mission follows the launch of the first all-civilian crew aboard a rocket and capsule developed by SpaceX, which was founded by businessman Elon Musk.
The Russian mission is designed to get in first before a Hollywood project announced earlier this year by actor Tom Cruise together with NASA and SpaceX.
Russia, first as the Soviet Union, and the United States have competed fiercely to reach various space exploration milestones: Russia launched the first satellite and put the first man and woman in space, but NASA beat it to the Moon landing.
The Russian movie titled “The challenge” focuses on a story of a doctor, portrayed by actress Yulia Peresild, who is asked to travel to the space station to save a cosmonaut’s life. Cosmonaut crew members are also set to appear in the film.
Director Klim Shipenko, whose height of 1.9 metres makes the flight in a small capsule especially challenging, has already said he was looking forward to a Mars-based sequel.
Reflecting the Soviet roots of Russia’s space industry, the crew will be launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in the steppes of Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia. Russia leases the cosmodrome.
Russia’s own, newer Vostochny cosmodrome is years away from serving manned aircraft, officials say.
IEA to start issuing passports again after months of delays
Afghanistan authorities will start issuing passports to its citizens again on Tuesday after months of delays, the Afghanistan passport office confirmed.
Alam Gul Haqqani, the passport office’s acting head, told reporters in Kabul they would issue between 5,000 and 6,000 passports a day and women would be employed to handle the processing of female citizens’ documents.
“The passports of 25,000 applicants are ready to be issued,” Haqqani said.
Officials said that there are nearly one million printed passports ready for distribution.
Saeed Khosti, head of the media department of the interior ministry says that passports are currently being distributed under the current title (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan).
All female employees of the passport department have been asked to return to their jobs, said Khosti.
Businessmen and students had complained about the suspension of distribution of passports and ID cards.
Many Afghans, including those trying to flee the country, have had their travel plans hampered by delays in issuing passports.
The process had already begun to slow before the IEA took control of the country in August.
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook all down in a major outage
Facebook, Instagram and Whats App all stopped working completely, worldwide, this evening.
Visitors to Facebook got a two line message reading: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”
However, by 9.30pm Kabul time, the pages were still not up and running – after having gone down at least an hour earlier.
The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work however, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received during this time.
Facebook’s outages happen relatively rarely but tend to be vast in their impact, not least because they affect three of the world’s biggest apps.
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have said that they will preserve the empty niches of the two giant Buddhas in Bamiyan.
The Buddhas of Bamiyan were two 6th-century monumental statues – locally known as Salsal and Shamama – that were carved into the side of a cliff in Bamiyan.
The buddhas were destroyed by the IEA in March 2001. The IEA said the move had a specific purpose, noting that now the niches of Buddhas would be safeguarded, aimed at promoting the tourism sector of the country.
Mawlawi Saif-ul-Rahman Mohammadi, Head of Bamiyan’s Information and Culture Directorate, stated that local and foreign tourists can visit Bamiyan’s historical sites and Buddhas.
“As an Islamic Emirate’s official in Bamiyan, I am trying my best to preserve these priceless and historical monuments of our province,” Mohammadi said.
Another IEA member said that they destroyed the Buddhas based on religious ideology in 2001.
“The Islamic Emirate did not make a hasty decision at that time [2001], it was reviewed and researched based on Islamic laws and then they destroyed them,” he said.
The heights of Salsal [symbol of a male] and Shamama [symbol of a female] are 53 and 35 meters respectively.


