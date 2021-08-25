Russia will not deploy forces in Afghanistan: Putin

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2021)

The Taliban wants to establish good relations with all countries, said the Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking about the new government’s foreign policy, the spokesman said that the Taliban wants to establish good relations with all countries, and called on “friendly countries” to take the initiative to contact the Taliban.

Asked about the relationship with China, the spokesman said the Taliban will seek economic ties and friendly relations with China.

Taliban personnel will not enter any foreign embassy buildings and will provide security services for the embassy area, Mujahid said.

According to Reuters Mujahid stressed that no terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda, will be allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities, nor will they be allowed to use the territory to engage in activities that are harmful to neighboring countries.

As for the current situation in Panjshir where resistance fighters there are trying to fend off the Taliban, Mujahid said that the Taliban would resolve the conflict through mediation and dialogue, as the Taliban does not want to see war or violence in any of Afghanistan’s provinces, Reuters reported.

The Taliban hopes that the fighters in Panjshir will lay down their arms, saying it will consider the demands of these fighters, Mujahid added.

Mujahid didn’t give any details about who exactly will form the new government, but said the Taliban is maintaining close contact with all political factions.

Women will be allowed to continue to work in government departments after the resumption of work, according to the spokesman.

According to Mujahid, the Taliban has also been making efforts to get people’s life back to normal.

It has already appointed some acting ministers, and banks and currency exchange counters are expected to reopen on Thursday.

Concrete barricades on the streets are being removed and normal life will gradually return, said Mujahid, adding that the Taliban is addressing problems such as rumors and chaos in some parts of the capital.

Mujahid called on civil servants in the health, medical, transportation, and security sectors to return to their jobs, and promised to guarantee the safety of those who had worked as interpreters for foreign troops, urging them not to leave their country.

It was the group’s second press conference since it took control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on August 15.