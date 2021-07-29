Latest News
Russia voices concern over security situation in wake of troops withdrawal
Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoygu, said in a meeting with his Tajik counterpart on Thursday that Afghanistan’s security situation is deteriorating following the hasty withdrawal of US troops.
He also said Daesh has expanded their activities in northern Afghanistan.
Shoygu said that going forward Moscow will train Tajik forces to prevent any infiltration of the terrorist organization from Afghanistan.
“The hasty withdrawal of US and NATO troops creates lots of problems. We’re aware of the ongoing robust work aimed at providing security on the border which is currently a hotbed for many risks, threats and challenges,” said Shoygu.
Meanwhile, General Charles Brown, a commander for the US air forces, said in an interview with PBS that the establishment of a US military base near Afghanistan would be of great help.
“It does make it easier, partly because it gives us more on-station time. It decreases our air refueling bill to be able to execute.
“So, we will stand by. But we’re — we have got tankers and airplanes that — and airpower that can operate from where we are right now to support,” Brown said.
This comes after the United States said on Wednesday it was deeply troubled by reports of escalating attacks on civilians as the Taliban sweep across Afghanistan amid their troop withdrawal.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also spoke out about the situation during a visit to India, and said the only path to peace in Afghanistan was through negotiations, which all parties must take seriously.
Describing reports of attacks on civilians as “deeply, deeply troubling”, Blinken said: “An Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people would become a pariah state.
“There’s only one path, and that’s at the negotiating table, to resolve the conflict peacefully.”
Over 5,500 civilians killed or wounded in Afghanistan in past four months
The State Ministry for Peace Affairs said on Thursday that 5,587 civilians and 24,609 Taliban have been killed or wounded since the start of the current solar year (in the past four months) across the country.
Based on the new figures, more than 2,500 civilians were killed in clashes between Taliban and ANDSF.
The ministry said the Taliban had carried out 22,000 attacks including suicide attacks, bombings and rocket attacks that killed 2,566 civilians and wounded 3,021 others.
According to the ministry 1,446 out of the 3,021 are men, 650 are women and 925 are children.
“The recent clashes and violence displaced thousands of people in various parts of the county,” said Sayed Abdullah Hashimi, a senior official from the peace affairs ministry.
The State Ministry for Peace Affairs said that 24,609 Taliban members were also killed and wounded in the past four months.
“They recruit people and send them to battlefields to limit casualties of their red unit,” said Hashimi.
Attaurahman Salim, deputy head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said that if Taliban seeks an Islamic system they should show a willingness to hold peace talks.
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, (MoFA) said that Australia has voiced its concerns about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan recently.
On the other hand, Kandahar province said that at least 22,000 families were displaced due to clashes between the Taliban and ANDSF in PD8 of Kandahar city in the last 20 days.
Dost Mohammad Nayab, head of Kandahar refugees and repatriation directorate said that the displaced people need urgent humanitarian assistance.
He called on national and international organizations to help.
U.S. ‘deeply troubled’ by attacks on civilians as Taliban sweep across Afghanistan
The United States said on Wednesday it was deeply troubled by reports of escalating attacks on civilians as the Taliban sweep across Afghanistan and Washington pulls out its last remaining troops and ends its longest war.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to India, said the only path to peace in Afghanistan was through negotiations, which all parties must take seriously.
Taliban insurgents have captured districts across Afghanistan and seized vital border control points in recent weeks, as Washington withdraws its last troops after 20 years. The Pentagon now estimates that the fighters control more than half of Afghanistan’s district centres.
The surge has raised the prospect that the militants could return to power. Millions of people fled their extreme violence during their last period of rule from 1996-2001, when they staged public executions of their foes, banned women from work and education and hosted Osama bin Laden’s al Qaeda network.
The Taliban say they will treat civilians well if they return to power, and will not allow the country to be used as a base for international terrorism.
Describing reports of attacks on civilians as “deeply, deeply troubling”, Blinken said: “An Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people would become a pariah state.
“There’s only one path, and that’s at the negotiating table, to resolve the conflict peacefully.”
The United Nations reported this week that civilian casualties had been surging in recent weeks, with as many killed in May-June as in the previous four months. The report did not cover casualties in July, when fighting has intensified further.
Afghans in government-held areas have been alarmed by domestic media reports in recent days of abductions and killings of civilians in areas where the Taliban have advanced. The Taliban deny they are carrying out revenge killings.
U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. troops out of the country, fulfilling a policy pledge made by his predecessor Donald Trump, despite warnings from American generals of the potential for renewed civil war without foreign troops to protect the Kabul government.
Peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar have largely stalled, with the Taliban showing little interest in negotiating while they are gaining on the battlefield.
CHINA HOSTS TALIBAN DELEGATION
Taliban delegations have visited neighbouring countries in recent weeks, gaining international standing for a movement that had been treated as outcasts and banned as terrorists for most of the past two decades.
The latest regional power to host them was China, whose Foreign Minister Wang Yi met a nine-person delegation led by Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar Akhund in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin during a two-day visit.
Wang said the Taliban were expected to “play an important role in the process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan”, according to a readout of the meeting from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Taliban delegations have also visited Iran and Russia in recent weeks. The group has an office in Qatar.
“Politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries and the current situation of Afghanistan and the peace process were discussed in the meetings,” Taliban spokesperson Mohammed Naeem tweeted about the China visit.
“(The) delegation assured China that they will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against China,” Naeem said. “China also reiterated its commitment of continuation of their assistance with Afghans and said they will not interfere in Afghanistan’s issues but will help to solve the problems and restoration of peace in the country.”
Moscow, which fought for a decade in Afghanistan in the 1980s, said it was beefing up the combat capabilities at its military base in Tajikistan, a small former Soviet republic that borders Afghanistan.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, visiting Tajikistan on Wednesday, said the security situation had rapidly deteriorated in Afghanistan during a “hasty” U.S. withdrawal.
Shoigu said Islamic State fighters were moving into Afghanistan from countries including Syria and Libya, describing their arrival as “quite seriously organised”.
“We are paying increased attention to strengthening the combat capabilities of our base and refining plans to jointly repel possible insurgent infiltration,” he said.
A senior Russian diplomat has said Moscow views Taliban gains in northern Afghanistan as having a security upside because the group is hostile to what Russia regards as more dangerous Islamist extremists.
Russia is set to hold military drills on Aug. 5-10 near Tajikistan’s Afghan border, involving more than 1,000 Russian soldiers as well as Uzbek and Tajik forces.
Russia deploys fighter jets to Tajikistan for drills near Afghanistan
Russia has deployed Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets from its base in Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan for joint military drills near Afghanistan, RIA news agency stated.
The drills, which are set to take place on August 5 to 10 and involve Uzbek and Tajik forces, comes amid a deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.
