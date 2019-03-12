Russia Voices Concern over Ongoing U.S.-Taliban Closed-Door Talks in Qatar

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2019)

Russia has voiced concern over the continuation of peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban representatives in Qatar behind closed-doors.

Russian Ambassador in Kabul Alexander Mantytskiy said that “ambitious” peace talks in Qatar have concern Moscow, adding that if the U.S. and Taliban reach into an agreement in the ongoing peace talks it should be acceptable to all countries involved in Afghanistan issue.

He said the ongoing Qatar talks were complicated and that eventually, that is for Afghans to take decisions on war and peace.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow welcomes Qatar talks and wants the peace negotiations to be transparent and have outcomes.

The envoy made the remarks at the event in the Russian Embassy in Kabul. The event was organized for dispatching 20 Afghan students to Moscow for pursuing military studies.

Russia has so far hosted at least two meetings on Afghanistan in its capital Moscow, including the latest meeting between the Taliban and the Afghan politicians which has followed criticism of the Afghan government.