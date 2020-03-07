Russia to send troops to Afghanistan if the country’s official authorities ask

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2020)

Russia expresses its will to send troops to Afghanistan to fight terrorism if the country’s official authorities ask.

Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special presidential envoy to Afghanistan, in an interview with a Federal News Agency, said that Russia could send troops to Afghanistan to fight terrorism if the country’s official authorities ask for it.

Kabulov, however, said that they would first wait for the results of the inter-Afghan dialogue and the formation of a coalition government that represented all Afghans.

He said, “As regards the fight against terrorism and military assistance to Afghanistan in this matter, let’s wait until there is a normal government in Kabul and we will discuss military assistance with it.”

This comes as the US, following an agreement with the Taliban, has decided to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, aimed to open the door for intra-Afghan dialogue to bring peace to the country.