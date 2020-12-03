Connect with us

Russia to roll out registration process for COVID-19 vaccines

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 3, 2020)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the start of a large-scale registration program for COVID-19 vaccinations, local news agencies reported.

Moscow will begin the registration process this week and doctors, teachers, and social workers will be the first to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the State-owned news outlet TASS reported Thursday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement on Thursday: “Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has given an assignment to begin a large-scale vaccination against COVID next week. And first of all to provide the vaccine to the citizens in the risk group.”

According to the statement, vaccination stations will open on Friday.

“In coordination with the Russian government, in order to test out the enormous mechanism of a mass vaccination we are opening an electronic registration[process] for inoculation for educational workers, workers in the healthcare of all forms of property, as well as for workers of the city social services beginning on December 4, 2020,” Sobyanin stated.

He added that more people would be inoculated as large quantities of the vaccine will arrive in the next few weeks.

Reuters reported that the Sputnik V, one of two Russian-made vaccines to have received domestic regulatory approval so far despite clinical trials being incomplete, requires two injections. A third vaccine is also on the cards.

Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 3, 2020)

Oxygen producing plant inaugurated at Kabul Hospital

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

November 29, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 30, 2020)

An oxygen-producing plant was inaugurated on Sunday at Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in the capital Kabul city.

A number of high-ranking government officials including Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, and several MPs and Monsoor Ahmad Khan Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul had attended the inauguration ceremony of the plant.  

The plant with a capacity of producing 50 balloons of oxygen per hour would meet patients’ needs at the hospital. 

The 300-bed Jinnah Hospital, which was one of the capital’s Covid-19 isolation centers, is constructed by the government of Pakistan in Dasht-e-Barchi of the city at a cost of $24 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Monsoor Ahmad Khan stated that Pakistan is committed to assisting Afghanistan in development projects.

“We are trying to establish a cancer treatment center at the Ali Jinnah Hospital. Pakistan is ready to assist Afghanistan in various areas, even peace,” the Pakistani Ambassador said. 

At the inauguration ceremony, Public Health Acting Minister Jawad Osmani warned of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

He stated that around 1240 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the past week. According to him, the infections have increased by 10 percent and the fatalities have increased by 3 percent.

Corona: Covid-19 across the world

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2020)

