Russia to help Tajikistan boost security along border with Afghanistan
Russia on Friday pledged to help Tajikistan build a new outpost on the Tajik-Afghan border and announced the two countries would hold major drills next month, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
In addition, TASS reported that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Tajik counterpart Sherali Mirzo on Saturday discussed joint measures to counter threats from the Taliban along the border.
“The parties discussed the situation in the Tajik-Afghan border area and joint measures to neutralize threats related to the escalating situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” TASS quoted the Russian ministry as saying.
Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, whose government has expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.
This comes after hundreds of Afghan servicemen crossed the border into Tajikistan earlier this month as they fled a Taliban offensive.
Kabul arranged special flights for the security force members to get them back to Afghanistan.
TASS meanwhile also reported that Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, will hold joint military drills close to the Tajik-Afghan border next month. Moscow has already started delivering new hardware to its Tajik base to reinforce it.
Organizer of Kabul’s Eid rocket attack arrested
Kabul police said Sunday the mastermind behind the rocket attack on Eid al-Adha has been arrested by the police’s Special Forces unit.
According to the ministry of interior (MoI), the suspects were detained in PD5 in Kabul city.
“During a targeted operation in Kabul’s PD5, special police forces arrested a key member of the Taliban who had planned and organized a rocket attack on worshipers on Eid al-Adha,” the MoI said in a statement.
The ministry said that in addition to the arrest of the mastermind of the rocket attack, three other people were also arrested during the operation.
“They were actively involved in planning and launching terrorist attacks in different parts of Kabul city, especially in Paghman district,” the MoI statement read.
The ministry said two mobile phones and some documents were also seized.
Three rockets landed close to the Presidential Palace in Kabul city during Eid al-Adha prayers on Tuesday.
The rockets landed outside the palace at around 8 am on the first day of Eid while President Ashraf Ghani and high-ranking officials were participating in a prayer ceremony in the grounds of the palace.
Mirwais Stanekzai, a spokesman for the MoI, said later that day the first rocket hit close to the Edgar mosque, the second one landed close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the third one landed in the Chaman-e-Hozori area of the city.
He said that the rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area of Kabul.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the attacks.
First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban’s momentum: Austin
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the Afghan security forces’ first job was to make sure they could slow the Taliban’s momentum before attempting to retake territory, as Afghan forces plan to consolidate forces around strategically important parts of the country.
Reuters reported that Afghanistan’s military is overhauling its war strategy against the Taliban to concentrate forces around the most critical areas like Kabul and other cities, border crossings and vital infrastructure.
“They are consolidating their forces around the key population centers,” Austin told reporters during a visit to Alaska.
“In terms of whether or not it will stop the Taliban, I think the first thing to do is to make sure that they can slow the momentum,” Austin said, speaking as the U.S. military is set to end its mission in Afghanistan on Aug. 31, on orders from President Joe Biden.
Austin added that he believed the Afghans had the capability and the capacity to make progress, but “we’ll see what happens.”
The politically perilous strategy appears to be a military necessity as over-stretched Afghan troops try to prevent the loss of provincial capitals, which could deeply fracture the country.
Taliban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory, which the Pentagon estimated on Wednesday now extends to over half of half Afghanistan’s district centers. The Taliban are also putting pressure on the outskirts of half of the provincial capitals, trying to isolate them.
The Taliban’s swift territorial gains are rattling Afghans just as the United States withdraws from a war that succeeded in punishing al Qaeda following its Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington but failed to deliver anything close to peace for Afghanistan.
The United States has continued to carry out air strikes to support Afghan government forces that have been under pressure from the Taliban as U.S.-led foreign forces carry out the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.
Biden has promised to provide financial assistance to Afghan forces and to redouble diplomatic efforts to revive stalled peace talks.
Biden on Friday authorized up to $100 million from an emergency fund to meet “unexpected urgent” refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan, including for Afghan special immigration visa applicants.
For years, the U.S. military has been trying to get Afghan troops off of far-flung checkpoints – static positions that can easily be overrun by Taliban forces.
Universities to reopen once students and staff have been vaccinated
The Afghan government announced Saturday that the ministries of public health, higher education and education have agreed that class-based lectures for university and college students will gradually resume over the next two weeks.
The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) said that the first step will see all students and teaching staff get COVID-19 vaccines before classes resume.
“Class-based lessons will restart gradually at all institutions registered with the MoHE,” said Hamid Obaidi, spokesman for the MoHE adding that classes will first resume in provinces that have a low coronavirus infection rate.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education said that school examinations will start during this solar month.
According to the ministry, a decision has yet to be made on resuming classroom lessons for school students.
“The examination process will take time because we want to hold exams in many shifts to avoid large gatherings,” said Najiba Arian, a spokeswoman for the MoE.
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said that the impact of people having travelled around the country over Eid al-Adha will also determine the COVID-19 situation within the next week.
This comes after the MoPH reported 32 deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across Afghanistan.
The MoPH said 203 new infections were registered in the mentioned time.
