Russia to begin building guard post on Tajik-Afghan border

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2021)

Russia will soon start building a guard post in Tajikistan on the border with Afghanistan, Russia’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov told a press conference, TASS news agency reported.

“The issues [of security] were considered in the bilateral and multilateral context. In particular, a decision was made within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border.,” he said.

Lyakin-Frolov added that another contribution by Russia is the construction of another guard post in the area of Shamsiddin Shohin in Tajikistan on the border with Afghanistan. “Funds have been allocated, the agreement has been signed and this project is switching to its practical stage and a modern border guard post will be built,” he said.

Russia has also supplied armaments for the Tajik army under these decisions, he stated.

According to him, work is underway “to modernize the 201st Russian military base” stationed in Tajikistan, which is also getting the latest military hardware.

The 201st Russian military base conducts bilateral drills with Tajik partners and multilateral maneuvers within the framework of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) with the participation of other countries, the Russian diplomat said, praising the high level of combat training.