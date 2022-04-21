Science & Technology
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls world’s best
In a show of strength two months into its assault on Ukraine, Russia test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile which President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday would make Moscow’s enemies stop and think.
Putin was shown on TV being told by the military that the long-awaited Sarmat missile had been test-launched for the first time from Plesetsk in northwest Russia and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula, nearly 6,000 km away, Reuters reported.
The test of the Sarmat, under development for years, did not surprise the West, but came at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension. Russia has yet to capture any major cities since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine’s defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.
“The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come,” Putin said.
“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country.”
Announcing the invasion eight weeks ago, Putin made a pointed reference to Russia’s nuclear forces and warned the West that any attempt to get in its way “will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.”
Days later, he ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert. “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday the Sarmat was fired from a silo launcher at 1512 Moscow time (1212 GMT).
Russia’s nuclear forces will start taking delivery of the new missile “in the autumn of this year” once testing is complete, Tass quoted Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, as saying on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
IEA bans TikTok and PUBG game in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has ordered the closure of the PUBG and TechTalk applications in Afghanistan.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Thursday that the cabinet had instructed the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to take action.
“Cabinet decision: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is tasked with shutting down the PUBG game and an application called TikTok, which misleads the younger generation,” Samangani tweeted.
Samangi said that the cabinet also ordered the ministry to prevent the broadcast of channels that air immoral material and programs.
The previous government of Afghanistan had also temporarily banned the PUBG game in the country.
After India and Pakistan, Afghanistan is the third country to ban the game.
Science & Technology
China to complete space station construction in 2022 with six more missions
China will complete the in-orbit construction of its space station this year with six more mission, said Hao Chun, director of China Manned Space Engineering Office, at a press briefing on Sunday.
China has on Saturday successfully completed the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission after the return capsule of the spacecraft landed safely at the designated site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Hao said that the technology verification phase of the program has been completed with the touch-down by far, and the plan has been mapped out to wrap up the rest of the construction work.
“According to our plan, this year we will complete the construction of China’s space station with six missions. In May, we will launch the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft. In June, we will launch the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft. The crew will consist three astronauts and they will stay in orbit for six months,” said Hao.
“In July, the lab module Wentian will be launched. In October, the other lab module Mengtian will be launched. Then the three models will form a T-shaped format, completing the construction of the space station in orbit,” he said.
“Then we will launch the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft. The Shenzhou-15, also carrying three crew members on board, will switch with those of Shenzhou-14 and stay in orbit for another six months,” said Hao.
Science & Technology
N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities – KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country’s nuclear capabilities, the North’s KCNA news agency reported on Sunday (April 17).
“The new-type tactical guided weapon system is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and diversification of their firepower missions,” KCNA said.
DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
South Korea’s military early on Sunday said North Korea had fired two projectiles towards the East Sea at around 6pm local time (0900GMT) on Saturday (April 16).
The U.S. Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to Guam or the Northern Marianas.
The KCNA report came shortly after North Korea celebrated on Friday (April 15) the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung, one of the biggest annual public holidays in the country.
Pakistan will continue to work for regional peace: foreign minister
Ten killed and at least 15 wounded in mosque explosion in Balkh
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: IEA’s foreign policy reviewed after eight months of rule
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls world’s best
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
Efforts ongoing to make Afghanistan self-reliant: Mullah Baradar
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: IEA’s foreign policy reviewed after eight months of rule
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks on IEA’s promises discussed
Zerbena: China’s interest in Afghanistan investment discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
-
Latest News4 days ago
35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March
-
Latest News4 days ago
Authorities seize $600,000 from alleged smuggler in Torkham
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan claims ‘terrorists using Afghan soil’ to carry out attacks
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities – KCNA
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA officials visit victims of Pakistani airstrikes, deny existence of TTP
-
Business4 days ago
Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA ‘deeply concerned’ about reports of civilian casualties in airstrikes