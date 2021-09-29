Russia reports new record daily deaths from COVID-19, records world highest death rate for days

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2021)

Russia on Tuesday (September 28) reported 852 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, above the previous all-time high recorded last week amid a spike in cases, Reuters reported.

Authorities reported 21,559 new cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 on Monday.

According to the report on September 27, Russia had been on the top of the list of news deaths from COVID-19 for at least two days in a row, according to Worldometer.

Daily cases started climbing in early September after millions of Russian students returned to schools and colleges.

Anna Popova, the head of consumer watchdog Rosportebnadzor, said last week there was also a seasonal factor as COVID-19 infections had spiked alongside other respiratory diseases.

President Vladimir Putin briefly self-isolated this month after dozens of people in his entourage were infected, Reuters reported.

Authorities in Moscow said they were tightening controls over mandatory mask-wearing amid fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19.

Almost 40 million Russians have been fully inoculated, but with a population of 146 million, it lags behind most European nations and many developing countries in terms of vaccination rates.