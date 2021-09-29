COVID-19
Russia reports new record daily deaths from COVID-19, records world highest death rate for days
Russia on Tuesday (September 28) reported 852 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, above the previous all-time high recorded last week amid a spike in cases, Reuters reported.
Authorities reported 21,559 new cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 on Monday.
According to the report on September 27, Russia had been on the top of the list of news deaths from COVID-19 for at least two days in a row, according to Worldometer.
Daily cases started climbing in early September after millions of Russian students returned to schools and colleges.
Anna Popova, the head of consumer watchdog Rosportebnadzor, said last week there was also a seasonal factor as COVID-19 infections had spiked alongside other respiratory diseases.
President Vladimir Putin briefly self-isolated this month after dozens of people in his entourage were infected, Reuters reported.
Authorities in Moscow said they were tightening controls over mandatory mask-wearing amid fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19.
Almost 40 million Russians have been fully inoculated, but with a population of 146 million, it lags behind most European nations and many developing countries in terms of vaccination rates.
COVID-19
State Department spokesperson Ned Price tests positive for COVID
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (September 27) after experiencing symptoms and is isolating for 10 days, Reuters reported.
Price had been in close contact last week with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Price announced the positive test result in a Twitter post.
The State Department said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had tested negative for COVID-19 after Price had tested positive.
According to the report Price joined more than half a dozen meetings with Blinken last week in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a call with reporters, Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said Blinken had tested negative as recently as Monday morning and none of the other members of the traveling party were currently exhibiting symptoms, Reuters said.
Price also spent a good part of last week within the close circle of Blinken, including Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who have held their own separate meetings with a number of foreign delegations.
COVID-19
UK records 31,348 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths
Britain reported 31,348 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 122 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 35,623 new cases and 180 deaths reported on Friday.
The cumulative total of global COVID-19 cases increased to more than 226.8 million, with the death toll exceeding 4.66 million as of Friday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
There had been 226,844,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,666,334 deaths as of Friday, the WHO’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed.
A total of 5,634,533,040 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide as of Tuesday, the WHO reported.
COVID-19
COVID-19 sends northern Chinese city into semi-shutdown
China’s northeastern city of Harbin, with a population of 10 million, went into semi-shutdown after reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time since early February.
Three of 16 new local cases reported in China for September 21 were in Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday. The last reported locally transmitted cases in the city were on February 4.
Harbin on Wednesday vowed to complete an initial round of city-wide testing by Thursday, and told its residents to refrain from stepping outside their homes, unless necessary, before their test results are out.
The city has already told its residents to avoid leaving town unless for essential reasons, and those who do leave must produce proof of negative test results within 48 hours from departure.
Indoors venues such as cinemas, gyms and mah-jong parlours were also shut, and tourist sites were ordered to limit visitor traffic at half of their capacity, state television reported on Tuesday.
The city would also suspend offline classes at all kindergartens, primary schools and high schools for a week from Wednesday, state television said late on Tuesday.
It was unclear if the three new Harbin cases were linked to the current outbreak in the eastern province of Fujian.
According to state television, one of the cases was found when the person went to a local hospital for testing.
Bond is back: 007 film ‘No Time To Die’ premieres in London
Russia reports new record daily deaths from COVID-19, records world highest death rate for days
Zerbena: Transportation revenue in Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan crisis discussed
Afghan envoy to UN cancels speech amid uncertainty over seat
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Zerbena: Transportation revenue in Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan crisis discussed
Zerbena: Concerns over spread of poverty and hunger in the country
Morning News Show Part 2: Closure of government institutions discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: Fear of famine in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan’s customs agent says exports to Afghanistan dwindle
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. grants licenses for more aid flow to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA calls for foreign airlines to resume flights into Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s defence minister orders crackdown on abuses
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul residents praise IEA on law and order, but hope for jobs
-
Latest News5 days ago
Five climbers die in snowstorm on Russia’s Mount Elbrus
-
Latest News4 days ago
China welcomes Huawei executive home, but silent on freed Canadians
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four kidnappers killed by IEA forces in hostage drama