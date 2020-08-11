COVID-19
Russia registered world’s first COVID-19 vaccine: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his country has succeeded to develop a vaccine that “forms stable cell and antibody immunity” against the COVID-19.
Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said: “As far as I know, this morning for the first time in the world a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered.”
The Russian Tass news agency reported that the vaccine was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya institute and its clinical trials were over.
The vaccine was approved by the country’s Health Ministry after less than two months of human testing.
“I know this very well, because one of my daughters got vaccinated, so in this sense, she took part in testing,” Putin said. He noted that after the first vaccine shot, his daughter had a 38°C fever, and on the next day, a fever slightly higher than 37°C. And then, after the second shot, she had a slight fever again, and then everything was fine, she is feeling well and has a high [antibody] count,” Putin said quoted by the Tass.
The vaccine still has to complete final trials but Russia’s move could pave the way for mass vaccination.
Reuters reported that the vaccine’s approval by the health ministry comes before the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.
Such trials, which require a certain rate of participants catching the virus to observe the vaccine’s effect, are normally considered essential precursors for a vaccine to receive regulatory approval.
The Moscow-based Association of Clinical Trials Organizations (ACTO), a trade body representing the world’s top drugmakers in Russia this week urged the health ministry to postpone approval until that final trial had been successfully completed.
In a letter to the ministry, it said there were high risks associated with registering a drug before that happened.
“It is during this phase that the main evidence of a vaccine’s efficacy is collected, as well as information on adverse reactions that could appear in certain groups of patients: people with weakened immunity, people with concomitant diseases and so forth,” it said.
Some international experts have also questioned the speed at which Russia approved its vaccine.
“Normally you need a large number of people to be tested before you approve a vaccine,” said Peter Kremsner from the University Hospital in Tuebingen, currently testing CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trials.
“In that respect, I think it’s reckless to do that (approve it) if lots of people haven’t already been tested.”
Duncan Matthews, a professor of intellectual property law at the Queen Mary University of London, said news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine was to be welcomed, “but safety must be the priority”.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have fast-track approval procedures for emergency humanitarian use and we need to see evidence that Russia is adopting an equally prudent approach,” Matthews said in an emailed comment.
More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to WHO data.
(With inputs from Reuters)
COVID-19
17 Loya Jirga delegates test positive for COVID-19
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 17 Loya Jirga delegates had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to officials, the delegates infected with the virus had not been allowed to enter the hall.
Noorullah Taraki, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said the members of the Loya Jirga who tested positive have been taken to a COVID-19 treatment facility in Kabul.
Critics meanwhile raised their voices on Friday over the apparent lack of adherence to health protocols by the delegates on Friday in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.
It was clear that very few delegates wore face masks and no social distancing practices were followed as 3,200 delegates sat shoulder to shoulder in the hall.
This comes after a Public Health Ministry report released last week indicated up to 10 million Afghans had been infected with coronavirus – which has had an enormous impact on the country’s already fragile health system and economy.
The Jirga will decide on the fate of 400 Taliban prisoners and the way forward regarding intra-Afghan talks.
Comprising tribal elders, community leaders and politicians, 3,200 people from around the country are attending the event.
Chairing the Jirga is Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
He said Saturday on Twitter that Friday’s deliberations had continued late into the night but that a resolution would be announced on Saturday.
We began the second working day of the Consultative Peace Jirga (CPJ). Yesterday, 33 out of 50 CPJ working committees submitted their suggestions, which continued late into the evening. Today, the remaining 17 committees will submit their suggestion. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZBZgWF7Q4P
— Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 8, 2020
“We began the second working day of the Consultative Peace Jirga. Yesterday 33 out of 50 working committees of the #CPJ submitted their suggestions, which continued till late evening. Today, the remaining 17 committees will submit their suggestions.
“The outcome of the committees suggestions on the release of 400 Taliban prisoners & other peace related issues will be announced today. The people of Afghanistan, & the international community looking forward for a positive, & constructive outcome to start the intra-Afghan talks.”
COVID-19
Turkmenistan president sends COVID-19 tests to Afghanistan
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the President of neighboring Turkmenistan has ordered the country’s ministry of health to send COVID-19 test kits as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Turkmen TV reported the president also ordered the Foreign Ministry to deliver the tests to Afghanistan.
This comes after repeated reports that point towards the limited testing facilities and the fragile health system in the country.
Just this week, the World Bank fast-tracked additional grants to Afghanistan to help desperate families and ensure food security.
On Wednesday however, the Ministry of Public Health released details of an official survey conducted with the help of the World Health Organization that found the coronavirus has likely infected a third of the country’s population – roughly 10 million people.
The Afghan health ministry released the estimates Wednesday, saying they are based on antibody tests on about 9,500 people in 34 provinces.
Acting Health Minister, Ahmad Jawad Osmani told a news conference in Kabul the survey showed 31.5 percent of Afghanistan’s population has been infected by COVID-19.
Osmani noted that 53 percent of Kabul’s nearly five million residents had contracted the coronavirus.
Officially, the number of cases reported on Thursday stood at just 36,937.
Last month, the International Federation of Red Cross warned: “Afghanistan is on the edge of potential health, social and economic catastrophes caused by COVID-19 as the disease places a crippling burden on one of the 10 most fragile states in the world.”
“The real toll of the pandemic on the Afghan population is expected to be much higher and remains under-reported due to limited testing and weak health systems,” it added.
COVID-19
Survey finds at least 10 million Afghans infected with COVID-19
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 10 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the country.
Addressing a press conference, acting Health Minister Jawad Osmani said according to a survey conducted across the country, 31.5 percent of Afghans – which is about 10 million people – have contracted the Coronavirus.
He said the survey had been based on antibody tests on people across the country, with technical support from the World Health Organisation.
Osmani said that 11,500 people from 34 provinces participated in the survey.
The highest infection rate was in Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million population was thought to have been infected.
Osmani said 37 percent of the population in cities and 27 percent of the population in villages have been infected with the virus.
“The studies divided 34 provinces of the country into nine zones, of which Kabul as a zone – 53 percent of its total population is affected by the Coronavirus.
He said 42.9 percent of the total population in eastern provinces had been infected along with 36.3 percent of the population in central provinces, 34.1 percent in the north and 32.4 percent of the total population in northeastern provinces.
He also said the survey found that 25.3 percent of children had contracted the virus. That was 24.2 percent of all boys in the country and 26.8 percent of all girls.
With the adult population, 35.2 percent had contracted the virus. This meant 33.9 percent of all men in the country had contracted COVID-19 and 37.2 percent of all women had been infected.
But the country of around 32 million people has only limited testing capacity and has an official recorded number of cases of just under 37,000.
Earlier Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health announced its daily updates and said 36,782 people had so far tested positive for COVID-19.
The ministry stated that so far 1,288 people had died of the virus while 25,556 had recovered.
The ministry meanwhile warned people of a second wave of the pandemic, asking the public to fully adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the continued spread of the virus.
“A second wave of the infection is happening everywhere in the world and we cannot be an exception. We will use the findings of this survey to better prepare ourselves for a possible second wave,” Osmani said.
More than 18 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus since it first emerged in China late last year.
The virus entered Afghanistan in February as thousands of migrants returned from neighbouring Iran, which at the time was the region’s worst-hit nation for the virus.
Since then Afghanistan has been ravaged by COVID-19.
A survey on the mortality rate of coronavirus in Afghanistan is now under way.
