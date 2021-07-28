Latest News
Russia ready to help Tajikistan amid Afghan conflict
Russia is ready to provide its ally Tajikistan with any assistance needed amid a worsening conflict in neighbouring Afghanistan, Russia’s TASS news agency cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.
Reuters reported that Shoigu said the additional supply of Russian arms to Tajikistan had already been arranged and that Russia was continuing to train Tajik military personnel, against the backdrop of a U.S.-led troop withdrawal after a 20-year intervention.
Russia on Friday pledged to help Tajikistan build a new outpost on the Tajik-Afghan border and announced the two countries would hold major drills next month.
In addition, Shoigu and his Tajik counterpart Sherali Mirzo on Saturday discussed joint measures to counter threats from the Taliban along the border.
“The parties discussed the situation in the Tajik-Afghan border area and joint measures to neutralize threats related to the escalating situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” TASS quoted the Russian ministry as saying.
Russia operates a military base in Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, whose government has expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.
Turkey seizes vessel carrying more than 200 Afghan migrants to Italy
The Turkish coast guard seized a vessel carrying some 231 migrants to Italy on Tuesday (July 27) in an operation around the west of the Greek island of Lesbos.
208 undocumented migrants were among the group seized en route to Italy, Turkish coast guard and the International Organization for Migration told Reuters on Wednesday (July 28).
The coast guard detained two Turkish nationals sailing the boat and escorted migrants to a deportation centre in the western Turkish town of Ayvacik, the official also said.
In recent weeks, Turkey faced a fresh influx of Afghan migrants, crossing from its southeastern border with Iran, amid rising violence in Afghanistan.
Turkish authorities captured some 1,500 migrants last week.
ANDSF to launch offensives in north to retake fallen districts
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are expected to start offensives in Balkh province and across the country to retake fallen districts and areas, said Bismillah Mohammadi, acting minister of defense on Tuesday during a trip to Balkh.
According to Mohammadi, if the Taliban think they can win militarily, they are wrong.
“Hopefully we will witness our offensives across Afghanistan and we will recapture areas one after another,” said Mohammadi.
He also praised ANDSF for their achievements in Balkh, Samangan and Herat provinces.
“It is our obligation to defend the country until our last breath. We assure people that yesterday Kaldar was recaptured and earlier one district in Herat was recaptured,” said Mohammadi.
The acting minister of defense said that people, especially youths, stand by the ANDSF to defend the country.
“When I assessed the situation in Mazar, I saw that most people who stand by ANDSF were youths. Not only in the north but in all Afghanistan, uprising forces were established to defend people,” added Mohammadi.
During his visit to Balkh, Mohammadi also met Afghan army soldiers.
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
A well-known local comedian, Nazar Mohammad, who was known as Khasha Jawan, was gunned down on Tuesday, allegedly by the Taliban, in Kandahar, sparking widespread condemnation.
According to sources, Khasha Jawan was assaulted by the militants before being killed.
He was allegedly then dragged out of his house, with his hands tied behind his back and his body dumped in the Dand district of Kandahar.
A video doing its rounds on social media shows the militants assaulting Khasha Jawan before killing him.
Vice President Amrullah Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that Khasha Jawan was executed by the Taliban in a “kangaroo court.”
“Footage of the moments before the execution of Khasha Jawan Kandahari in a kangaroo court shows that the Taliban does not abide by Sharia; they have no court, no law, and no humanity,” Saleh said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture and Information stated that Khasha Jawan sent out strong messages through “art and allegory” to the people.
Waheed Omer, Director General at the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs of the Afghan government, stated: “Footage of Taliban killing a bound local comedian in Kandahar is a drop [in the ocean compared to] the massacre campaign that the Taliban has waged across Afghanistan.”
“Please don’t look the other way. Raise your voice on whatever stage that you have access to. These savages are after rooting our people out,” Omer tweeted.
The Taliban, however, stated that Nazar Mohammad was a member of the Afghan security forces.
