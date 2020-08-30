Connect with us

Russia ‘questions’ Kabul’s desire for early peace settlement

Ariana News

Published

18 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

Russia said Sunday night on Twitter that any delays in starting the intra-Afghan negotiations undermine the international efforts to achieve a political settlement in Afghanistan.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a briefing this week that the delay by the Afghan authorities for completing prisoner exchange questions the Afghan authorities’ desire for early restoration of peace in the country.

Zakharova urged the government to complete the exchange of prisoners and start direct dialogue with the armed opposition without delay.

“We have pointed out that any delays in launching the intra-Afghan talks undermine the international efforts towards a settlement in Afghanistan and throw into question the Afghan authorities’ desire for an early restoration of peace in the country,” Zakharova said.

In her briefing, Zakharova also confirmed that over the past few days the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan has held a number of meetings, which were focused, in part, on encouraging the Afghan leadership to start direct intra-Afghan peace talks as soon as possible.

She said: “Regrettably, contrary to the positive decision taken at the Loya Jirga general assembly on August 7-9 of this year, the Afghan authorities have not released the remaining Taliban prisoners and have put forth new conditions for their release.”

In the past few years, Russia has indirectly reached out to the Taliban in open efforts to nudge the peace process in a moderate direction while Russian experts agree that Russian intelligence may also have forged more confidential links with Taliban leaders.

Taliban violates Doha deal with shelling of US military bases

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2020)

The Taliban is believed to have fired a number of rockets at a US army base and a joint US-Afghan airfield in the past few weeks in what is a breach of the Doha agreement between the US and the insurgent group.

New York Times reported Sunday night that according to military sources, about 12 rockets landed around Camp Bastion, an airbase in Helmand province, in late July.

In the past week, several rockets were fired at Camp Dwyer, a US base also in Helmand. 

However, a Taliban commander rejected the claims. 

One military official told the New York Times the rocket strikes may have been carried out by a Taliban faction that is against the Doha agreement. 

No casualties were reported in either attack.

The February agreement between the US and Taliban stipulates that the insurgent group would refrain from attacking US or NATO facilities. 

Beirut explosion death toll climbs to 190 and 300,000 homeless

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2020)

The death toll from the Beirut explosion earlier this month has risen to 190 with at least three people still missing. 

Lebanon’s caretaker government said in a statement Sunday that authorities are investigating the cause of why the highly explosive material stored at the port blew up.

The deadly explosion left about 300,000 people homeless and caused $15 billion in direct damage. 

According to the report issued Sunday, 50,000 homes, nine major hospitals and 178 schools had been damaged in the blast. 

The government quit following the tragedy. 

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned that Lebanon risks a return to civil war if it is left alone to deal with the crisis that followed the deadly explosion.

Macron was speaking as he prepared to head to Lebanon on Monday in a new bid to press its leaders to undertake radical reform in the wake of the explosion.

“If we let Lebanon go in the region and if we somehow leave it in the hands of the depravity of regional powers, it will be civil war” as well as “the defeat of what is the very identity of Lebanon,” he said.

Former Afghan president turns down appointment to peace talks body

Ariana News

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 30, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2020)

Just hours after President Ashraf Ghani appointed Hamid Karzai as a member of the High Council for National Reconciliation, the former president answered by saying he would “not be part of any government structure”.

Karzai issued the statement Sunday and said although he would not be part of such a body, he would continue to work for peace as an ordinary citizen.

On Saturday, Ghani appointed 48 members of the High Council for National Reconciliation which is led by former CEO Abdullah Abdullah. 

Among those appointed was Karzai. 

The council’s aim is to facilitate peace talks with the Taliban but it will not have the authority to make decisions regarding any peace agreement.

