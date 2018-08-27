Russia Postpones Peace Meeting on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2018 7:26 pm)

Russia postponed a peace meeting on Afghanistan which was planned early next month in Moscow, the Afghan government said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani via phone call, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.

In the phone call, President Ghani stressed on the Afghan-owned peace process, he said the effectiveness of the meetings would be increased when steps being taken in this regard with full coordination.

Ghani appreciated regional and international partners and stakeholders particularly Russia’s efforts for ensuring lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Thanking Ghani for making time for conversation, Russian Foreign Minister said that his country also wants an Afghan-owned peace process, adding that Moscow is ready to cooperate with the Afghan government in this regard.

According to ARG’s statement, during the call, it was decided that the meeting should be postponed so that both countries take preparations for the meeting. Kabul and Moscow will jointly chair and host the meeting.

“The Afghan government will continue domestic consultation and teams from both countries would jointly work on the meeting’s manner and setting a date,” the statement said.

This comes days after Kabul rejected to attend Russia-led talks on Afghanistan, saying that any peace gatherings should take place under the Afghan leadership and in coordination with the Afghan government.