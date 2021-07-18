Latest News
Russia offered U.S. use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel: paper
President Vladimir Putin in June offered U.S. counterpart Joe Biden the use of Russian military bases in Central Asia for information gathering from Afghanistan, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Saturday, as American troops leave the country.
Taliban fighters have made major advances as U.S. forces pull out after 20 years of war, a security headache for Moscow which fears refugees may be pushed into its Central Asian backyard and its southern defensive flank destabilised.
In a rare offer during a period of frosty relations between Washington and Moscow, Putin proposed at June 16 talks with Biden in Geneva that they coordinate on Afghanistan and put Russia’s bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to “practical use”, Kommersant reported, citing sources.
The newspaper said this could involve the exchange of information obtained using drones but that there had been no concrete response from the U.S. side. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the Biden administration was in talks with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan about temporarily taking in thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces and now face threats from the Taliban, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the U.S. and NATO alliance withdrawal from Afghanistan made the political and military situation more uncertain, which in turn exacerbated the terrorist threat in the region.
Speaking at a conference with senior Central Asian officials in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Lavrov said Russia wanted to help kickstart peace talks between the warring sides in Afghanistan.
Abdullah says at talks with Taliban the people are the ‘main losers’
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah, who is also heading the Afghan Republic’s team in talks with the Taliban in Doha, stated that if offensives continue the main losers would be the people of Afghanistan.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the government-Taliban meeting in Qatar on Saturday, Abdullah stated: “The people of Afghanistan are going through difficult days. Fierce conflicts are ongoing and our people are the real victims.”
“It does not matter if the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan uses force or the Taliban movement seeks victory through violence and war; the main losers of the current war are the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Abdullah emphasized that there is no military solution for the Afghanistan issues.
He, meanwhile, called on the warring parties to show flexibility in order to reach a peace agreement in Afghanistan.
Abdullah stressed that all sides should seize the opportunity for reaching peace in Afghanistan, “otherwise we all will be responsible before Allah, people, history and the world [the international community].”
Abdullah also emphasized the need for preserving the hard-won achievements of the last two decades.
“It is a fact that the people of Afghanistan, with the help of the international community, have gained great achievements in recent years. Such as the right to vote to choose a national leadership and political right, women’s rights and freedom, minority rights, freedom of expression, war victims’ rights, and other developments,” Abdullah said.
Daughter of Afghan envoy kidnapped, tortured in Pakistan
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Saturday that the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad, Pakistan, was abducted on Friday.
In a statement issued on Saturday, MoFA stated that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals while on her way home.
“After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity, Ms. Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital,” the statement said.
MoFA strongly condemned the “heinous act” and expressed its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Kabul called on Islamabad to “identify and prosecute” perpetrators as soon as possible.
Afghanistan also called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions,” the statement read.
Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan says that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to utilize all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad.
“Prime Minister has further directed the Interior Minister that Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on top priority, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours,” Khan tweeted.
Afghanistan takes delivery of first consignment of radar equipment
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said that its first consignment of flight radar equipment arrived in Kabul on Saturday.
According to ACAA a contract to install the radar equipment has been signed with a French company and is worth 112 million Euros.
“The installation contract of Afghanistan independent radars has been concluded by the Civil Aviation Authority with the French company (Thales) for 112 million Euros,” added ACAA.
The ACAA said that the radar equipment will be installed in 12 areas of the country to control the air space.
“Afghanistan’s radars will be installed in 12 different areas in the country and will facilitate the control of Afghanistan’s airspace from zero point to 45,000 feet to have control and effective monitoring of Afghanistan’s airspace,” said ACAA.
Officials from the ACAA told Ariana News at Kabul airport that three radar systems have arrived in Kabul.
