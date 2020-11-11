Latest News
Russia-led deal sees peacekeepers deploy to Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces.
Reuters reported that the agreement was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, while in Armenia it triggered unrest from crowds who stormed government buildings and branded the deal a betrayal.
This agreement has ended military action and restores relative calm to the breakaway territory, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and, until recently, fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.
Reuters reported that Azerbaijan will keep the territory it captured and ethnic Armenian forces must give up control of areas under its control by December 1.
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the deal and said overnight this should pave the way for lasting peace.
Featured
Two policemen killed in early morning Kabul explosion
Two policemen were killed and another wounded in an early morning magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city.
The incident happened in Khair Khana area, in PD11. Early reports indicate that an explosive device had been attached to the police Ranger vehicle.
In a separate attack, police confirmed two Afghan National Army soldiers were killed by unknown gunmen in Qala-e-Wazir, in Kabul on Tuesday night.
These two incidents come amid a continuous increase in incidents around the country.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for these attacks.
Latest News
Violence spikes despite Taliban commitments to reduce it: Ghani
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday that the Taliban have “substantially” increased their violence despite the group had committed to reduce it.
Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit via video conference on Tuesday, Ghani stated: “Unfortunately, not only the promised reduction of violence and comprehensive ceasefire has not been realized, but the violence by the Taliban has increased substantially.”
“The inhumane attack on Kabul University, regardless of who claimed responsibility, is a symptom of the cult of violence and reliance on drug production, and smuggling of our natural capital and cultural heritage as sources of funding that requires a reality check,” Ghani stated.
Ghani noted that the people of Afghanistan are facing multiple forms of turmoil, but “peace” remains Afghanistan’s most important priority.
“As a state and society, we have demonstrated the commitment, compassion, and courage to make hard decisions to start direct talks and negotiations with the Taliban,” Ghani added.
Meanwhile, Ghani asked Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
“As respect for sovereignty is a cardinal principle of SCO, we ask all of you to support a sustainable peace process within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” he stated.
He said that a strong consensus within the SCO will enable the Afghan people to reach an agreement on the process of making peace.
“Building peace, where refugees and displaced people are reintegrated and all components of the nation truly reconciled, will require strong state capacity and dynamic market momentum to lift us from poverty to moderate prosperity.”
“We are in a truly open historic moment. Our four decades of suffering, particularly for our women and children, can end. Please harness the Shanghai spirit to overcome the tragic past and create the future of cooperation together,” Ghani said.
Latest News
An estimated 600 freed Taliban prisoners back on battlefields: MoI
Afghan Ministry of Interior on Tuesday told Ariana News that around 600 Taliban fighters have returned to the battlefields since their release from prison earlier this year.
According to the ministry, many have been killed but the Taliban has stepped up attacks by changing their tactics.
Until now, the Taliban has not commented but the group’s fighters have ambushed several security checkposts around the country in the past 48 hours.
This comes after Second Vice President Sarwar Danish announced on Monday that someTaliban fighters had returned to the battlefields soon after they were released from prison.
“Government has released more than 6,000 Taliban prisoners since the Doha agreement [signed in February between the US and Taliban], but some of them have returned to the battlefields,” Danish said.
Danish also said the lack of flexibility by the Taliban has led to the stalled peace talks in Doha.
“Taliban’s inflexibility is the main cause of the existing stalemate in Doha talks,” Danish said.
As violence continues to escalate across multiple fronts in the country – despite international calls on the Taliban to reduce violence – insurgents released from Afghan government jails have reintegrated with their co-fighters on the battlefields, the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) stated in July.
“The Taliban fighters signed [agreements] on paper and made commitments that they will not return to the war, regrettably some of these inmates have returned to the war fronts in defiance of the expectations of the Afghan people,” Jawed Faisal, a spokesman for the ONSC said in July this year.
The Taliban however have rejected such reports.
