World
Russia is starting new phase of its Ukraine operation – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was starting a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine which he predicted would be a significant development, Reuters reported.
“Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation”, Lavrov said in an interview with the India Today TV channel.
World
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
Ukraine has completed a questionnaire which will form a starting point for the European Union to decide on membership for Kyiv, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskiy during her visit to Kyiv on April 8th, pledging a speedier start to Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the EU following Russia’s invasion of the country, Reuters reported.
“Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side,” Zhovkva told the Ukrainian public broadcaster Sunday evening.
The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the necessary membership criteria, he added.
“We expect the recommendation … to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states.”
Zhovkva added that Ukraine expects to acquire the status of a candidate country for EU accession in June during a scheduled meeting of the European Council meeting, read the report.
According to Reuters the European Council is to meet June 23-24th, according to the Council’s schedule on its website.
“Next, we will need to start accession talks. And once we hold those talks, we can already talk about Ukraine’s full membership in the EU,” Zhovkva said.
World
Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
Russia’s defence ministry has told the Ukrainian forces still fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday to save their lives.
Russia’s earlier claim that its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, scene of the war’s heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the February 24 invasion.
The total capture of Mariupol would give Russia an option to build a land bridge to Crimea and control the entire north shore of the Sea of Azov.
Science & Technology
N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities – KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country’s nuclear capabilities, the North’s KCNA news agency reported on Sunday (April 17).
“The new-type tactical guided weapon system is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and diversification of their firepower missions,” KCNA said.
DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
South Korea’s military early on Sunday said North Korea had fired two projectiles towards the East Sea at around 6pm local time (0900GMT) on Saturday (April 16).
The U.S. Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to Guam or the Northern Marianas.
The KCNA report came shortly after North Korea celebrated on Friday (April 15) the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung, one of the biggest annual public holidays in the country.
