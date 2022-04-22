Connect with us

Russia is failing in Ukraine, top U.S. official says

4 hours ago

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2022)

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday that Russia was not achieving its goals in its invasion of Ukraine and that Western sanctions were partly the reason for that.

“What we are aiming for here is a strategic failure for (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. And I believe that is already happening, that no matter what happens … Ukraine is going to survive,” Sherman told a Friends of Europe think-tank event in Brussels.

Sherman, who spoke after talks with the European Union’s foreign service secretary general Stefano Sannino, did not offer any specific evidence for her comments.

But she cited the economic sanctions and export controls that have been imposed by the United States, the European Union, Britain, Japan, and other allies since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has said its “special military operation” is essential to ensure Russian security and rejects Western accusations of atrocities and the indiscriminate shelling of cities.

“Putin is facing a strategic failure because of the sanctions that have been put on because of the long term impact this will have,” Sherman said.

The Western sanctions have already pushed Russia into its deepest economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Sherman said there would be a “long tail” to sanctions and export controls on Russia. She also hoped China would take note of Western unity.

“We have hundreds of U.S. companies, literally, who have left Russia, and they’re not returning. So, the tail here is very long. There will be strategic failure. Putin has become a pariah in the world,” she said.

Sherman also said if European Union decided to impose oil and gas sanctions on Russia, the United States would aim to avoid anyprice increases that would help Russia’s finances.

NATO Allies want to weaken Russia by prolonging Ukraine war: Turkey

1 day ago

April 21, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

Turkey on Wednesday accused some of its NATO allies of wanting to prolong the war in Ukraine in order to weaken Russia.

“There are countries within NATO who want the war to continue,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk in an interview.

“They want Russia to become weaker,” Cavusoglu said, as talks between Ukrainians and Russians appear to have stalled after the last face-to-face meeting in Istanbul last month.

They had been due to continue online.

Cavusoglu did not name any country directly.

British PM Boris Johnson arrives in India

1 day ago

April 21, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India on Thursday (April 21) morning for a two-day visit.

Johnson landed in western Ahmedabad city, the largest city of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

He is expected to visit the abode of India’s iconic freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi facing the Sabarmati River.

He will also visit a new factory being opened by a British firm and announce investment and collaboration in science, health and technology.

Britain said this would be the first time a British prime minister has visited the sprawling coastal state famed for its spirit of entrepreneurship and the ancestral home of about half the British-Indian population.

On Friday (April 22), Johnson will visit New Delhi for talks with Modi, including on a new defence partnership and a free trade agreement which the two countries began discussing in January.

EU Council’s Michel makes surprise visit to Kyiv

2 days ago

April 20, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2022)

European Council President Charles Michel made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, following a trip to the Ukrainian capital by the head of the EU’s executive earlier this month to show support for the nation fighting a Russian invasion, Reuters reported.

“In Kyiv today,” Michel, head of the European Council that represents the European Union’s 27 member states, said in a tweet with a photograph of him at a train station. “In the heart of a free and democratic Europe.”

