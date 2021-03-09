Latest News
Russia invites parties to conflict to Moscow peace meeting
Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has invited Afghan officials to participate in a peace meeting in Moscow next week.
In a letter sent to officials, which has been seen by Ariana News, Kabulov states the meeting will be held on March 18 and will include Afghan officials, politicians and representatives from the Taliban.
Among the politicians invited are former president Hamid Karzai, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Younus Qanooni, and Sayed Mansur Naderi.
Two representatives of government and two from the High Council for National Reconciliation have been invited.
In addition Moscow has also invited five Taliban representatives and a number of leaders of political parties.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to inaugurate the meeting which aims to accelerate the peace process in order to end the conflict in Afghanistan.
“Qatar envoys will also participate in the meeting as proud guests,” read the letter.
This push for peace coincides with current efforts on Washington’s part to find ways to resolve the 20-year-old war.
Last week, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in the region, stopping first in Kabul where he laid out the Biden administration’s plans for a peace process.
In a letter sent to President Ashraf Ghani and to HCNR Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, the US proposed an interim government.
The plan has however been received with mixed reactions by Afghan government, while the Taliban, which was also handed the plan, said they are reviewing it.
Latest News
UNAMA chief heads for Doha in bid to push for peace
The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives in an effort to accelerate the peace process, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.
This comes amid concerted efforts by the United States to shake up the stalled intra-Afghan talks, ahead of the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline as set out in the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last February.
Currently, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is visiting the region and has put forward the Biden administration’s plan for peace which includes an interim government.
According to Reuters, Lyons is expected to also meet with Khalilzad and Qatari officials during her visit, the sources said.
These are crucial meetings as the outcome will decide the fate of talks in Doha and whether they should be continued or put under a moratorium, Reuters reported.
Latest News
Washington says Khalilzad will be based in Doha for now
The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it is too early to say how Afghan peace talks are going, but the United States believes this is a moment when progress is possible, Reuters reported.
State Department spokesman Ned Price also told a regular news briefing that the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, would be based in Doha for some time.
“We have continued to encourage all sides to take part constructively and with a degree of alacrity, knowing that this is a moment in time where progress is possible,” Price said.
“We want to do everything we can to facilitate that progress, to support dialogue, the inter-Afghan dialogue between the various parties. That’s precisely why we’re there.”
Khalilzad, who has already met with Afghan leaders in Kabul and the Taliban in Qatar, arrived in Pakistan on Monday, along with Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Khalilzad met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi and discussed issues of mutual interest, including the peace process and regional security.
Khalilzad, is currently on a regional trip to help push for a peace deal between the two warring parties and handed over Washington’s plan for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan to various stakeholders including Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.
Latest News
Koofi and Gailani discuss peace process with Norweigan diplomat
In a virtual discussion with Audun Halvorsen, the State Secretary at Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fatima Gailani and Fawzia Koofi, members of the Republic’s peace talks team, discussed the importance of the role and presence of women in the peace process.
Gailani said that today’s Afghanistan is different from what it was in the past – by having gained “experience from past problems and lessons learned”.
She said: “Our achievements in various fields are vitally important.”
Emphasizing the effective use of current opportunities to achieve lasting peace in the country, she said that the protection of women’s rights and the participation of women in politics is key to ensuring a bright future for Afghanistan.
Stating that the role of the UN and strengthening regional consensus and the role of neighboring countries in supporting the peace process is of significant importance, Gailani said that there is a need to strengthen coordination and coherence among international partners to get them to support this process.
Fawzia Koofi, meanwhile spoke about recent developments in the peace process, and mentioned the negotiating team’s efforts to stop targeted killings and the ongoing violence, and to establish a durable ceasefire.
Stressing the importance of continuing the peace negotiations, Koofi said: “Clear and measured mechanisms are needed to move the peace process forward, and the Negotiating Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has worked on these mechanisms.”
She emphasized the role of international partners in continuing their cooperation for a stable Afghanistan, and said that establishing peace and security in Afghanistan is crucial to regional stability.
Koofi also spoke about the importance of international guarantees and the United Nations’ role in ensuring peace in Afghanistan, saying that parties who make decisions regarding the peace process must ensure that the decisions will lead Afghanistan to peace and stability.
The State Secretary in the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway also said that the country, together with the international community, will continue to support the Afghanistan peace process and will work for achieving sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.
فارسی، زبانی کهن، چندخطی و بینالمللی
نگاهی به خطوط گذشته و امروز فارسی
UNAMA chief heads for Doha in bid to push for peace
Russia invites parties to conflict to Moscow peace meeting
Tahawol: Proposed peace summit in Ankara discussed
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Tahawol: Proposed peace summit in Ankara discussed
Sola: Blinken’s letter to Ghani discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Atta Noor
Tahawol: Possible establishment of interim govt discussed
Musharikat: Opportunities & challenges regarding Afghan women discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US to present honorary IWOC Award to slain Afghan women
-
Latest News2 days ago
Khalilzad plans shakeup of Afghan peace process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hekmatyar gives gov’t 10-day ultimatum to accept HIA demands
-
Latest News3 days ago
British national arrested for allegedly selling illegal alcohol in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani calls for ECO’s active role in Afghan peace process
-
Latest News2 days ago
A new plan to ‘fix the war’ with a Bonn-style conference: AAN report
-
Latest News2 days ago
Key points outlined in Washington’s plan for transitional govt
-
Latest News3 days ago
Transfer of power is possible but only via elections: Ghani