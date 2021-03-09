Russia invites parties to conflict to Moscow peace meeting

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2021)

Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has invited Afghan officials to participate in a peace meeting in Moscow next week.

In a letter sent to officials, which has been seen by Ariana News, Kabulov states the meeting will be held on March 18 and will include Afghan officials, politicians and representatives from the Taliban.

Among the politicians invited are former president Hamid Karzai, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Younus Qanooni, and Sayed Mansur Naderi.

Two representatives of government and two from the High Council for National Reconciliation have been invited.

In addition Moscow has also invited five Taliban representatives and a number of leaders of political parties.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to inaugurate the meeting which aims to accelerate the peace process in order to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

“Qatar envoys will also participate in the meeting as proud guests,” read the letter.

This push for peace coincides with current efforts on Washington’s part to find ways to resolve the 20-year-old war.

Last week, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in the region, stopping first in Kabul where he laid out the Biden administration’s plans for a peace process.

In a letter sent to President Ashraf Ghani and to HCNR Chairman Abdullah Abdullah, the US proposed an interim government.

The plan has however been received with mixed reactions by Afghan government, while the Taliban, which was also handed the plan, said they are reviewing it.