Russia, India Agreed to Cooperate in Fight Against Terrorism

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2018)

India and Russia have denounced terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated the need to combat the menace with the decisive and collective response without any double standards.

According to a joint statement in unequivocal terms, “The Sides agreed to converge their efforts to eradicate terrorist networks, their sources of financing, arms and fighters supply channels, to counter terrorist ideology, propaganda and recruitment. The Sides condemned all kinds of state support to terrorists including cross-border terrorism and providing safe havens to terrorists and their network.”

“Recognizing the importance of adopting the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, pending in the United Nations, to become part of the international law, both Sides called upon the international community to make sincere efforts towards its early conclusion. ?? address the threats of chemical and biological terrorism, the Sides supported and emphasized the need for launching multilateral negotiations at the Conference on Disarmament on an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism,” the Joint Statement further noted.

In an indirect reference to Pak-sponsored terror in Afghanistan, India and Russia called upon the international community to join efforts to thwart any external interference in Afghanistan, to restore its economy, contribute to sustaining peace and security, economic and political development of a stable, secure, united, prosperous and independent Afghanistan.

The two Sides will direct their activity to launch joint development and capacity building projects in Afghanistan.