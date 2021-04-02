“GPE is a shared commitment to ending the world’s learning crisis. We mobilize partners and funds to support up to 90 lower-income countries and territories to transform their education systems so that every girl and boy can get the quality education they need to unlock their full potential and contribute to building a better world,” the statement concluded.
Russia fines Twitter $117,000 for not removing banned content
A Russian court fined Twitter a total of 8.9 million roubles ($116,800) on Friday over accusations that the service had failed to delete banned content.
Moscow said last month it had slowed the speed of Twitter inside Russia, and on March 16 threatened to ban the U.S. social media service outright over content that it said ranged from child pornography to drug abuse.
Twitter declined to comment on Friday. Last month it said it was worried about the Russian action’s impact on free speech, and denied that it allowed its platform to be used to promote any illegal behavior.
The Tagansky District Court in Moscow said in a series of statements that it had issued three separate fines against Google of 3.2 million roubles, 3.3 million roubles, and 2.4 million roubles.
It said the fines related to offenses committed on Jan. 22-24 this year, including “violating the procedure for removing information”, all under Russia’s Administrative Offences Code.
Those dates coincided with the build-up to an eruption of protests across Russia by crowds demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Ahead of those protests, Russia had asked some social networks to stop the spread of posts encouraging minors to take part in unsanctioned rallies.
Russia has in recent months taken steps to exert more influence over foreign social media platforms.
Bills passed by the lower house of parliament in December last year allowed Russia to impose large fines on platforms that do not delete banned content and even to restrict access to U.S. social media giants if they “discriminate” against Russian media.
Taliban deliberately target journalists: Watchdog
The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Taliban of “deliberately” targeting journalists and other media workers, including women in Afghanistan.
The watchdog said in a statement that threats and attacks against journalists have increased sharply since the start of the negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
According to the statement, such attacks have increased “concerns about preserving freedom of expression and the media in any peace settlement.”
The Watchdog has found that the Taliban commanders and fighters have engaged in a pattern of threats, intimidation, and violence against members of the media in areas where the Taliban have significant influence, as well as in Kabul.
“Those making the threats often have an intimate knowledge of a journalist’s work, family, and movements and use this information to either compel them to self-censor, leave their work altogether, or face violent consequences.”
“Provincial and district-level Taliban commanders and fighters also make oral and written threats against journalists beyond the areas they control. Journalists say that the widespread nature of the threats has meant that no media workers feel safe.”
“A wave of threats and killings has sent a chilling message to the Afghan media at a precarious moment as Afghans on all sides get set to negotiate free speech protections in a future Afghanistan,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director.
“By silencing critics through threats and violence, the Taliban have undermined hopes for preserving an open society in Afghanistan,” she said.
Human Rights Watch interviewed 46 members of the Afghan media between November 2020 and March 2021, seeking information on the conditions under which they work, including threats of physical harm.
The HRW stated that those interviewed included 42 journalists in Badghis, Ghazni, Ghor, Helmand, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Wardak, and Zabul provinces and four who had left Afghanistan due to threats.
The Watchdog noted that in a number of cases that Human Rights Watch documented, Taliban forces detained journalists for a few hours or overnight.
“In several cases they or their colleagues were able to contact senior Taliban officials to intercede with provincial and district-level commanders to secure their release, indicating that local commanders are able to take decisions to target journalists on their own without approval from senior Taliban military or political officials.”
The statement said that the Taliban officials at their political office in Doha, Qatar, have denied that their forces threaten the media and say that they require only that journalists respect Islamic values.
But Taliban commanders throughout Afghanistan have threatened journalists specifically for their reporting, the HRW said, adding that the Taliban commanders have considerable autonomy to carry out punishments, including targeted killings.
According to the Watchdog, women journalists, especially those appearing on television and radio, face particular threats.
The recent wave of violent attacks has driven several prominent women journalists to give up their profession or leave Afghanistan altogether.
“Female reporters may be targeted not only for issues they cover but also for challenging perceived social norms prohibiting women from being in a public role and working outside the home.”
A journalist covering the fighting in Helmand province said that one of his sources told him the Taliban were looking for him and he should lie low. “The majority of Afghan journalists feel intimidated and threatened,” he said. “All the journalists are scared because everyone feels like they could be next.”
The watchdog has called on the Taliban leadership to “immediately cease intimidation, threats, and attacks against journalists and other media workers.”
“They should urgently provide clear, public directives to all Taliban members to end all forms of violence against journalists and other media workers, and intimidation, harassment, and punishment of Afghans who have criticized Taliban policies. The Taliban leadership should also explicitly reject violence against women in the media,” the HRW said.
Gossman stated: “It’s not enough for Taliban officials in Doha to issue blanket denials that they’re targeting journalists when Taliban forces on the ground continue to intimidate, harass, and attack reporters for doing their jobs.”
“Countries supporting the peace process should press for firm commitments from all parties to protect journalists, including women, and uphold the right to free expression in Afghanistan,” she said.
“Since the beginning of the spike in targeted killings in early November [2020], supporters of the group [Taliban] have welcomed the killings of journalists on social media, calling these killings in many cases a religious duty. Taliban supporters accuse journalists of being agents of Western countries, and corrupted by Western values, thereby legitimizing any violence against journalists and the media as not only being permissible but a key part of their war,” said the Afghan Journalists Security Committee (AJSC) quoted by the HRW.
According to the HRW findings, the Taliban commanders and fighters have long targeted the media, accusing them of being aligned with the Afghan government or international military forces.
“If journalists report unfavorably about Taliban actions or military operations, the Taliban often accuse them of being spies,” the watchdog said.
The Taliban, so far, has not commented about this report. The group, however, constantly denied its involvement in Targeting civil activists, journalists, and media workers.
World Bank grants $25M to improve education in Afghanistan, especially for girls
The World Bank has approved an additional $25 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to help increase equitable access to primary and secondary education in Afghanistan, particularly for girls.
The World Bank said in a statement that the new grant for the Education Quality Reform in Afghanistan (EQRA) project will help build 100 additional schools, further improve learning and access to education for girls, support teachers’ training, and promote community-based education.
The EQRA project is supported by the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank Group’s fund for the poorest countries, the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), a multi-stakeholder partnership that aims to strengthen education systems in lower-income countries.
“Afghanistan has made much progress in improving education in the last two decades, but 3.5 million children remain out of school, and half of the country’s schools still have the minimal infrastructure,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“This additional financing will help the Afghan government create a better learning environment and enroll more children in schools,” Kerali added.
“Girls’ education is one of the smartest investments a country can make: it boosts economic growth, curbs infant mortality, and improves child nutrition,” said Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer of GPE.
“GPE will continue to do its part so that millions of girls and boys, especially the most vulnerable, can go to school and learn,” she said.
According to the statement, over the past decade, Afghanistan has made great strides in improving access to education, but learning poverty is among the highest in the world.
“The World Bank and its partners are dedicated to supporting the government of Afghanistan to improve primary and secondary education,” the statement read.
Taliban ambush kills security official in Baghlan
Sharifullah Sharifi, Commander of Special Unit of Baghlan Police, was killed in a Taliban ambush late on Thursday night in northern Baghlan province, sources said.
Sources told Ariana News that the Taliban ambushed a convoy heading by Sharifi in the Khala Zai area on the Baghlan-Kunduz highway at 11:30 Thursday midnight.
At least ten members of the Afghan forces were also wounded in the skirmish, sources added.
The Taliban, meanwhile, claimed responsivity for the attack, stating “two tanks, and three vehicles were destroyed, and several weapons seized,” by its fighters.
