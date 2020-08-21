Latest News
Russia expects prisoner swap between gov’t, Taliban to be completed soon
Russia expects that obstacles related to the prisoner swap between the Afghan government and the Taliban militants will not hinder the start of intra-Afghan talks.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday that an early launch of intra-Afghan negotiations is in the interest of both the people of Afghanistan and the country’s foreign partners.
“We welcome the release of all 1,000 prisoners, which are Afghan army and police, by the Taliban in accordance with the agreement reached between the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020,” Maria Zakharova said.
“We also look forward to the early implementation of President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani’s decision to release the remaining imprisoned militants, which was adopted following the Consultative Loya Jirga.”
This comes a day after, the Afghan government announced that it has suspended the controversial release process of 320 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners.
Sediq Sediqqi, the Presidential spokesman, told Ariana News that the government will not release the remaining Taliban prisoners unless the group frees 22 Afghan security force members they are holding captive.
Last Monday’s decree, signed by President Ashraf Ghani, was the result of a Loya Jirga, or grand council, which voted in favor of the insurgents’ release following two days of consultations.
The process has however raised concerns and Australia and France have also publicly called on the government to not release six prisoners who are guilty of having killed their nationals.
Meanwhile, Russia said it hoped that “these issues will not become new obstacles to the launch of peaceful dialogue and will be resolved in the near future.”
“We are confident that the early start of intra-Afghan talks should benefit the interests of both the people of Afghanistan and that country’s international partners,” Maria Zakharova added.
Moreover, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said Friday that there is no legitimate reason to delay the intra-Afghan talks.
He called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations.
Some reliable sources from the Afghan government, however, told Ariana News that the process would be suspended until the United States has reached an agreement over six of the Taliban prisoners involved in insider attacks, the so-called green-on-blue attacks, with Australia and France.
COVID-19
Afghanistan records 33 new COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Public Health Friday reported that 33 new Coronavirus cases were positive out of 207 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The cases were registered in Herat (24), Takhar (2), Kunduz (1), Badghis (4), and Ghor (2) provinces.
It brings the total affected people to 37,894 in Afghanistan.
According to the data shared by the Ministry, so far, 100,351 samples have been tested in the COVID-19 testing centers.
The ministry added that currently there are 8519 active Coronavirus cases in the country.
Meanwhile, no death cases were recorded in the past 24 hours while the health ministry registered 335 recoveries.
So far, 1,385 COVID-19 patients have died and 27,990 others recovered from the virus since the first case was detected in February.
There are 22,726,945 cases tested positive worldwide, with 794,466 deaths and 14,568,845 recoveries.
Business
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
An Australian iron ore company, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., has held talks with President Ashraf Ghani on potential mining sector opportunities in Afghanistan, the Bloomberg reported.
According to the report, the company which is the fourth-biggest iron ore exporter in the world has struggled to accelerate the development of an estimated $1 trillion worth of mineral deposits.
President Ghani and the company’s chairman Andrew Forrest held an Aug. 6 video conference over a potential investment in iron ore and copper resources, and the billionaire miner is scheduled to visit Kabul in October for further talks, said Qadeer Khan Mutfi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum quoted by Bloomberg.
The fourth-biggest iron ore exporter, “showed interest in our mining sector, saying Afghanistan is rich in having natural resources,” Mutfi said. “Companies like this definitely have financial abilities and the capacity to develop the country’s mining sector.”
“Fortescue has an active business development program,” the Perth-based company said in a statement, adding that its founder Forrest regularly engages with global leaders. The firm declined to comment on “speculation regarding specific assets or opportunities.”
According to reports, Afghanistan is rich in various types of valuable minerals such as copper, gold, talc, lithium, marble, uranium, and others, and the country’s vast mineral wealth is estimated to exceed one trillion dollars.
Poor security, corruption, exploitation of minerals by warlords, and the lack of a proper legal framework have prevented any development in the country’s mining sector.
Latest News
Afghanistan, China discuss economic cooperation and peace process
Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Afghanistan has discussed the latest developments in the Afghan peace process among other issues with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement that Atmar spoke via phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, on Thursday afternoon.
“During the call, the Foreign Ministers discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, and the latest developments in the peace process between the Afghan Government and the Taliban,” the statement said.
Both sides deliberated on the importance of ongoing regional cooperation and consensus on the peace talks in Afghanistan, the exchange of prisoners between the government and the Taliban, the need for the Taliban to reduce violence, and the need to establish a humanitarian ceasefire, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, the Afghan official emphasized the important role China has in the Afghan peace process, reiterating the need for continuing Chinese engagement in Afghanistan and assistance in strengthening regional consensus on the process.
Atmar further said that both countries need to expand engagement on issues including the Mes Aynak Copper Mine Project; opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation including potential electricity and infrastructure development programs; regional connectivity; and the expansion of trade between Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, and Central Asia.
In the meantime, Wang Yi reiterated his country’s supports for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
4/8 opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation including potential electricity and infrastructure development programs; regional connectivity; and the expansion of trade between Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and Central Asia.
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) August 20, 2020
He added that China respects the decision taken by the Loya Jirga, and seeks the immediate start of a dialogue between the Afghan Government and the Taliban.
“China wants a comprehensive and lasting peace in Afghanistan, which preserves the achievements of the last 19 years and that this is only possible within the framework of the current constitution and through the preservation of the Islamic Republic,” read the statement.
The Chinese official emphasized the important position of Afghanistan as a potential trade and transit hub and reiterated China’s readiness to work on bilateral and regional economic projects with Afghanistan.
