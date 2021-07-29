Latest News
Russia deploys fighter jets to Tajikistan for drills near Afghanistan
Russia has deployed Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets from its base in Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan for joint military drills near Afghanistan, RIA news agency stated.
The drills, which are set to take place on August 5 to 10 and involve Uzbek and Tajik forces, comes amid a deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.
U.S. ‘deeply troubled’ by attacks on civilians as Taliban sweep across Afghanistan
The United States said on Wednesday it was deeply troubled by reports of escalating attacks on civilians as the Taliban sweep across Afghanistan and Washington pulls out its last remaining troops and ends its longest war.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to India, said the only path to peace in Afghanistan was through negotiations, which all parties must take seriously.
Taliban insurgents have captured districts across Afghanistan and seized vital border control points in recent weeks, as Washington withdraws its last troops after 20 years. The Pentagon now estimates that the fighters control more than half of Afghanistan’s district centres.
The surge has raised the prospect that the militants could return to power. Millions of people fled their extreme violence during their last period of rule from 1996-2001, when they staged public executions of their foes, banned women from work and education and hosted Osama bin Laden’s al Qaeda network.
The Taliban say they will treat civilians well if they return to power, and will not allow the country to be used as a base for international terrorism.
Describing reports of attacks on civilians as “deeply, deeply troubling”, Blinken said: “An Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people would become a pariah state.
“There’s only one path, and that’s at the negotiating table, to resolve the conflict peacefully.”
The United Nations reported this week that civilian casualties had been surging in recent weeks, with as many killed in May-June as in the previous four months. The report did not cover casualties in July, when fighting has intensified further.
Afghans in government-held areas have been alarmed by domestic media reports in recent days of abductions and killings of civilians in areas where the Taliban have advanced. The Taliban deny they are carrying out revenge killings.
U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. troops out of the country, fulfilling a policy pledge made by his predecessor Donald Trump, despite warnings from American generals of the potential for renewed civil war without foreign troops to protect the Kabul government.
Peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar have largely stalled, with the Taliban showing little interest in negotiating while they are gaining on the battlefield.
CHINA HOSTS TALIBAN DELEGATION
Taliban delegations have visited neighbouring countries in recent weeks, gaining international standing for a movement that had been treated as outcasts and banned as terrorists for most of the past two decades.
The latest regional power to host them was China, whose Foreign Minister Wang Yi met a nine-person delegation led by Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar Akhund in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin during a two-day visit.
Wang said the Taliban were expected to “play an important role in the process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan”, according to a readout of the meeting from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Taliban delegations have also visited Iran and Russia in recent weeks. The group has an office in Qatar.
“Politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries and the current situation of Afghanistan and the peace process were discussed in the meetings,” Taliban spokesperson Mohammed Naeem tweeted about the China visit.
“(The) delegation assured China that they will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against China,” Naeem said. “China also reiterated its commitment of continuation of their assistance with Afghans and said they will not interfere in Afghanistan’s issues but will help to solve the problems and restoration of peace in the country.”
Moscow, which fought for a decade in Afghanistan in the 1980s, said it was beefing up the combat capabilities at its military base in Tajikistan, a small former Soviet republic that borders Afghanistan.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, visiting Tajikistan on Wednesday, said the security situation had rapidly deteriorated in Afghanistan during a “hasty” U.S. withdrawal.
Shoigu said Islamic State fighters were moving into Afghanistan from countries including Syria and Libya, describing their arrival as “quite seriously organised”.
“We are paying increased attention to strengthening the combat capabilities of our base and refining plans to jointly repel possible insurgent infiltration,” he said.
A senior Russian diplomat has said Moscow views Taliban gains in northern Afghanistan as having a security upside because the group is hostile to what Russia regards as more dangerous Islamist extremists.
Russia is set to hold military drills on Aug. 5-10 near Tajikistan’s Afghan border, involving more than 1,000 Russian soldiers as well as Uzbek and Tajik forces.
60 dead, dozens missing in deadly flash flood
Over 60 people have been killed and dozens are still missing after a deadly flash flood swept away Mehrdish village in Nuristan province on Wednesday night.
Nuristan Governor Haafiz Abdul Qayum said floods swept through the village in Nuristan’s Kamdesh district on Wednesday night, completely destroying the village.
Qayum said security forces have not been able to enter the area, which is currently under Taliban control.
He said locals had however been able to rescue a number of villagers.
Meanwhile, Nuristan Provincial Council head Saadullah Payenda Zoye said the floods had washed away about 200 houses. He also said dozens of people were still missing.
He appealed to central and provincial administrations and aid agencies for urgent assistance.
The Ministry of State for Disaster Management meanwhile said the flash flood destroyed at least 60 houses and killed or injured about 100 people.
The ministry said this was an initial tally and that the casualty toll could increase.
Nuristan is a mountainous and densely forested area which is prone to floods every year, but this year, floods have had a greater impact on the local population.
Nuristan provincial MPs said the floods have left as many as 130 dead in Kamdesh district, including women and children, and that so far 40 bodies have been recovered. They also said dozens of houses and large tracts of farmland have been destroyed.
Ghani says Afghanistan will not give in to subversive plans
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that Afghans will never allow their country to be turned into a battlefield by foreign networks.
Addressing an event marking National Flag Day at the Presidential Palace, Ghani said: “We will not give in to devastating plans that foreigners and networks have for Afghanistan to turn the country into a battlefield.”
Ghani also said that scholars from the Islamic world, especially at their recent meeting in Saudi Arabia, which was also attended by Pakistani scholars, emphasized that the war in Afghanistan had no Islamic legitimacy.
Calling on the Taliban, Ghani asked: “Are you committed to the national interests of Afghanistan, or to the networks? Do you want to sow discord and destroy national settlements and foundations?”
“Our voice is the voice of peace, and all Afghans agree on peace, a dignified and lasting peace in which the future of all is safe,” the president said.
Ghani also said that government has clear intentions, plans and strategies for change. Our intention is to maintain values, bring lasting peace and establish order within the country, he said.
“The action plan is ready and you will see the changes soon,” he added.
Ghani stated that Afghanistan’s flag is a sign of the country’s pride and unity, and the proud security and defense forces make sacrifices every day to preserve and keep the country afloat.
He also reiterated that war is not the solution to the country’s crisis and in a message to the Taliban he said “you will not surrender by force, we will not surrender either, so the solution is to come together.”
He warned that if the Taliban believes in judging by the sword, Afghan security forces are ready to respond by force.
According to him, if Afghanistan becomes unstable, the region will also become unstable.
The ceremony was also attended by First Lady Rula Ghani, the Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and their high-ranking officials including Meshrano Jirga members, MPs and presidential advisors.
