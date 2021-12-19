Latest News
Russia delivers another shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Russian military transport planes delivered a shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Saturday and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the Russian defense ministry said.
The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow. It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities, the Associated Press reported.
Unlike many other countries, Russia hasn’t evacuated its embassy in Kabul and its ambassador has maintained regular contacts with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) since they took over Kabul in August.
Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the IEA.
IEA leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
Senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials appealed on Saturday for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis that has fuelled fears of another refugee exodus from Afghanistan.
The comments, at a special meeting to mark the U.N.’s international migrants day, underlined the new government’s push to engage with the world community, four months after they took control in Kabul, Reuters reported.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said it was the responsibility of countries like the United States, which have blocked billions of dollars of central bank reserves, to help Afghanistan recover after decades of war.
“The impact of the frozen funds is on the common people and not Taliban (IEA) authorities,” he told the conference, attended by representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the United Nations refugee organization.
UN bodies estimate that millions of Afghans could face hunger over the winter without urgent help, but aid has been hampered by international unwillingness to engage directly with the IEA, in part because of concern over rights for women and political inclusion.
The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the IEA victory has pushed Afghanistan’s fragile economy close to collapse. Millions are without work and the banking system is only partially functional.
“If the political and economic situation doesn’t change, there will be more migration,” Stanikzai said.
The United States has issued guidance that would permit personal cash remittances to Afghanistan but it has not relented on its refusal to release the $9 billion in central bank reserves or lift sanctions on a number of IEA leaders.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday in Islamabad, ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
IEA’s UN ‘appointee’ questions organization’s neutrality
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has objected to the appointment of Naseer Ahmad Faiq as Afghanistan’s Envoy to the UN, stating it “questions” the UN’s “neutrality”.
Faiq took over the leadership of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Friday after Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, appointed by the former government, stepped down from the post.
Hours later, IEA’s designated representative to the UN Suhail Shaheen called on the United Nations to give Afghanistan’s seat to the current government in Afghanistan.
He wrote on his Twitter: “UN is a World Body and its credibility lies in its neutrality. I request it to prove its neutrality by giving the seat of Afghanistan at UN to the current
government in Afghanistan which has sovereignty and writ all over the country.”
“Rules should supersede political preferences. Otherwise, its neutrality will be questioned,” Shaheen tweeted.
Humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia arrives in Kabul
Two Saudi Arabian planes, carrying over 60 tons of humanitarian aid landed in Kabul on Friday, the Afghan Red Crescent Society confirmed.
Present at the handover were Saudi officials.
“The materials included 65 tons, including 1,677 cartons of foodstuffs including flour, sugar, oil, dates, rice, and peas and 192 packages of non-foodstuffs including kitchen sets, carpets,” the Red Crescent stated.
According to the organization, two more planeloads of aid will arrive in Kabul on Saturday.
A further two arrived earlier this week.
This comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
According to data from UN World Food Programme (WFP), as of the end of November, 98% of the population do not have enough to eat — an alarming jump from 81% before 15 August.
Afghanistan is facing its worst food crisis on record. This winter, 14 million children are expected to face potentially life-threatening levels of hunger, and rates of malnutrition are soaring.
With Afghanistan’s aid-dependent healthcare system on the brink of collapse, Save the Children warned that many severely malnourished children are unable to access the specialist treatment they need to survive.
