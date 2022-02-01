Business
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea ‘politically attractive’
Moscow views the idea of Russia’s participation in the TAPI (Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan – India) gas pipeline project as “politically attractive,” special envoy of the Russian President Zamir Kabulov told TASS in an interview.
“Such perspective appears politically attractive. The matters of supporting security for this project earlier considered to be the most challenging have lost their acuteness at this stage,” the Russian diplomat said.
Kabulov also stated that Russian economic entities will nevertheless have the last word on participation in the gas pipeline project, TASS reported.
“Everything will depend on the commercial side of the issue, on profitability of their participation in implementation of this project,” the special envoy added.
Construction of TAPI kicked off in December 2015 in Turkmenistan. The pipeline will have the length of 1,814 km and the capacity of 30 bln cubic meters of natural gas per year.
Afghan and Turkmen officials have meanwhile held talks in Kabul on the implementation of the TAPI project and the removal of obstacles.
The Islamic Emirate has assured partnering nations that there are no obstacles from Afghanistan’s side in the way of proceeding with the gas pipeline.
Turkey sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
A special “charity train” carrying tons of emergency goods under the coordination of Turkey’s government left Ankara, the capital of Turkey, for Afghanistan on Thursday, Anadolu agency reported.
The train, with aid from 11 humanitarian organizations coordinated by the state Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), is bound for a journey of 4,168 kilometers (3,590 miles), according to Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.
“We have two trains with 47 wagons, carrying approximately 750 tons of charity goods,” Karaismailoglu said, adding that the train will reach Afghanistan after first passing through Iran and Turkmenistan, read the report.
Citing the start of an Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul cargo train last December, he said the charity train will travel the corridor in 16 days.
For his part, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stressed that 12.9 million children in Afghanistan are in need of aid due to extreme weather conditions, Anadolu reported.
“For the past four years, we have been the country, the nation that has given the most aid in the world,” said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
According to the UN humanitarian coordination office OCHA, half the population now faces acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced, and millions of children are out of school.
Previously, the UN and its partners launched a $4.4 billion funding appeal to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan in 2022.
UN chief Antonio Guterres has also warned that millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, urging the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system.
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Tuesday it has approved $405 million in grants to support food security and help sustain the delivery of essential health and education services for the Afghan people.
According to a statement issued by the ADB, under its Sustaining Essential Services Delivery Project (Support for Afghan People), ADB will provide direct financing to four United Nations (UN) agencies operating in Afghanistan.
This is for immediate humanitarian support in response to the unprecedented crisis and to help sustain the country’s human development, the statement read.
According to UN estimates, 22.8 million people are at risk of acute food insecurity.
These funds will enable the provision of emergency food to over 800,000 people and farm inputs, fertilizers, or small farm equipment to around 390,000 households. Around 168,000 people will be covered under food-for-work and cash-for-work programs.
In addition, $200 million will go towards maintaining basic health care and essential hospital services, covering a target population of about 5.3 million people, and the procurement and deployment of 2.3 million single-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
Other initiatives will also be driven through the use of the grant money that includes community-based education classes, for boys and girls; and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will monitor project implementation, undertake macroeconomic and social assessments in the country, and assess the impact of ADB’s assistance.
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Chinese businessmen in Kabul have said they plan to host a trade fair aimed at boosting bilateral trade ties between the two countries, China’s Global Times reported.
According to the report, China Town in Kabul will host Afghanistan’s first China-Afghanistan commodity technology fair, as well as the second China-Afghanistan business fair in April.
A source from China Town in Kabul told Global Times that arrangements for both expos have been made and invitations have been sent out to key individuals including Afghan government officials and Chinese businessmen.
“This form of exhibition is unprecedented, since no Chinese company has done it before,” Li Xijing, deputy general manager of China Town, told the Global Times on Sunday.
“We have sent invitations to the various Afghan government departments, and they have indicated that they would participate in the meeting at that time… there will be more participants expected,” Li said.
Organizers said they hope to build a bridge for direct communication between Chinese and Afghan enterprises and merchants and create a platform to bring together Chinese businesses.
About 95 percent of Afghan goods are imported, and Chinese goods account for 60-70 percent of all imports.
