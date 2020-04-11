Russia concerned over Ghani-Abdullah disagreement

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2020)

Moscow says that the political impasse in Afghanistan should be resolved through negotiation and that an inclusive government should be agreed upon.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that the political impasse in Afghanistan has fueled the war; therefore, the Afghan political leaders should get rid of their political disagreements and work on forming an inclusive government.

Moreover, Russia has expressed its concerns about the deadlock that has emerged between the Afghan government and the Taliban, noting that this has been putting off the intra-Afghan dialogue. It is noteworthy that a delegation of the house of elders of the Afghan parliament has lately met with the two leaders – Ghani and Abdullah.

It says that President Ghani does agree to keep Abdullah as the Chief Executive and on the other hand, Abdullah does not accept the results of the election.