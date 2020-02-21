Russia concerned over Afghan election controversy

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2020)

Russia is concerned about the controversy around the results of the presidential election in Afghanistan, which could further worsen the political situation in the country, said the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on February 20th.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on February 20, “On February 18, the Afghanistan Independent Election Commission announced the final results of the presidential election, naming incumbent President Ashraf Ghani as the winner of the election.”

The statement adds, “We noted that Ashraf Ghani’s key rival in the presidential campaign – Chief Executive of the Unity Government Abdullah Abdullah – did not recognize the results announced by the Election Commission and announced the creation of a parallel government. There is information that other presidential contenders may support this position.”

The statement indicates, “Russia is concerned about the controversy around the results of the presidential election in Afghanistan, which could further worsen the political situation in the country. All this could have a negative impact on the launch of an inter-Afghan peace process.”

Through the statement, Russia urges all political forces of Afghanistan to find an effective solution to the current situation that will meet the interests of the Afghan people and help establish lasting peace.