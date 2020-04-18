Russia blames USA for political crises in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2020)

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the United States has a key role in exacerbating the political crisis in Afghanistan by recognizing one candidate in Afghanistan’s presidential election as legitimate.

Marya Zakharova, the spokeswoman of Russian’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “We know that the United States try to avoid disruption in the direct peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but Washington by legitimizing one of Afghanistan’s presidential election candidates as the winner has a role in the intensification of the current political crisis in Kabul.”

Fazal Hadi Wazin, a member of Hezb-e-Islamic leadership, said, “Moving to a political solution without inclusive participation, the political crisis will not be resolved.”

Jawid Faisal, National Security Council’s spokesperson, said that regional countries had to respect the Afghans’ will and should take a responsible stance toward Afghanistan.

It is noteworthy that during the Ashraf Ghani and Adbullah’s presidential inauguration ceremonies, Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States Representative for Afghanistan Peace and Reconciliation, the US ambassador in Kabul, and the US army commander in Afghanistan chose to participate in Ashraf Ghani’s inauguration ceremony.

Since then, there have been multiple attempts for a political consensus on an inclusive government between the two leaders, but the efforts have been inconclusive to this date.

Faraidon Khwazon, Abdullah’s spokesman, says “The two sides have not reached any agreement on the formation of an inclusive government and Abdullah’s team will send its proposal and we are hopeful that these plans would solve the current crisis”.

Meanwhile, the European Union has almost considered Afghanistan a no state, missing a comprehensive leadership in one way or another.

It has warned that if the tension between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah is not resolved, the European countries will be disappointed in Afghanistan.