World
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Russia and Ukraine said they had failed to reach any breakthrough in a day of talks with French and German officials aimed at ending an eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The lack of progress marked a setback for efforts to defuse the wider Ukraine crisis in which Russia has massed more than 100,000 soldiers near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of a war.
Russian envoy Dmitry Kozak told a late-night briefing after Thursday’s talks in Berlin that it had not been possible to reconcile Russia and Ukraine’s different interpretations of a 2015 agreement aimed at ending fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.
“We did not manage to overcome this,” he said.
Ukraine’s envoy Andriy Yermak said there had been no breakthrough but both sides agreed to keep talking.
“I hope that we will meet again very soon and continue these negotiations. Everyone is determined to achieve a result,” he said.
The conflict in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known together as the Donbass, simmers on despite a notional ceasefire. Observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) record frequent violations, sometimes running into hundreds of incidents daily.
Ukraine says some 15,000 people have been killed since 2014.
Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE and the two separatist regions signed a 13-point agreement in February 2015 in Minsk, that was also backed by the leaders of France and Germany.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine on Thursday of trying to rewrite the agreement and cherry-pick only the elements most advantageous to it.
Ukraine says it is committed to the accord.
“The Ukrainian side is set on constructive dialogue. Everyone confirmed today that we have the Minsk agreements and they need to be fulfilled,” Yermak said.
Ukraine rejects Moscow’s assertion that it has nothing to do with the conflict, saying Russia has forces inside Ukraine fighting alongside the separatists.
Kyiv refuses to negotiate with the heads of the breakaway regions but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin has so far rejected.
Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine but says it wants to enforce “red lines” to make sure that its former Soviet neighbour does not join NATO and that the alliance does not set up bases and missiles there.
World
Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms supplies
A senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political pressure on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to support Ukraine during a standoff over a Russian military buildup.
Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine, and is set to stage military drills in close ally Belarus to Ukraine’s north, stirring fears that it could invade. Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine.
Countries such as the United States and Britain have supplied military aid to Ukraine that has included anti-tank missiles and launchers to help it defend itself. Others, such as Germany, have sent helmets, shunning lethal aid, Reuters reported.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the military supplies to Ukraine amounted to Western “blackmail and pressure”.
“Everything happening in terms of pumping Ukraine with equipment, ammunition, military hardware including lethal weapons is an attempt to put additional political pressure on us, as well as probably military technical pressure,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.
Meanwhile, NATO’s military build-up on the territory of neighboring countries is creating a threat to Belarus and Russia and impacts security of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at the Valdai International Discussion Club on Wednesday, TASS reported.
“NATO is substantially building up its forces on the western borders of the zone of the CSTO’s responsibility and developing military infrastructure on adjacent territories,” the CSTO chief said.
“Military activity is increasing and militarization of the whole region is actually underway. This creates threats not only to Belarus and Russia but adversely affects the provision of security of our entire organization, the CSTO,” Zas said.
World
Abu Dhabi says building fire caused by gas cylinder blast
Civil defence teams in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi said they put out a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion early on Wednesday, while the U.S. embassy issued a warning of “reports of a possible missile or drone strike”, Reuters reported.
The United Arab Emirates has in recent weeks faced mostly foiled attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement. It was not clear if the reports cited by the embassy were linked to the fire.
According to Reuters the recent attacks on the regional hub, which prizes its reputation as a safe business and tourism destination, have caused some anxiety among residents. The civil defence authority on Wednesday asked the public to follow only official news sources and to avoid spreading rumours.
UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the U.S. embassy could not immediately be reached. Houthi-run media have not claimed any new attack, Reuters reported.
Abu Dhabi civil defence said it received a report of a fire at 12:09 a.m. (2009 GMT) caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building in a central residential area. It said there were no casualties.
“Specialized teams extinguished the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution and controlled the situation,” the civil defence authority said in a statement on state media.
The Houthi movement, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, has claimed three attacks on the UAE, one on a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi that killed three people on Jan. 17 and two that Emirati authorities said had been intercepted, Reuters reported.
A fourth attack involving drones that the UAE said were intercepted was claimed by a little-known group.
The United States and France have said they would help boost the defence capabilities of the Western ally, read the report.
World
Colombia landslide kills at least 14 and injures 35
At least 14 people were killed and 35 injured after a landslide covered several homes in central Colombia on Tuesday, the country’s disaster management agency said, Reuters reported.
The incident in Dosquebradas, close to the city of Pereira, followed heavy rains in the surrounding coffee-growing province.
“Our updated report indicates that 35 people were injured, 14 lost their lives and one remains missing,” the UNGRD disaster agency said on Twitter of the early morning landslide in the La Esneda neighborhood. Rescue efforts were ongoing, it added.
Authorities evacuated dozens of nearby homes as the Otun river overflowed.
According to Reuters landslides are common in Colombia due to the mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and poor or informal construction of houses.
The country’s most recent large landslide disaster was in the city of Mocoa in 2017, when over 320 people were killed.
