Russia accredits IEA official as Moscow ‘envoy’ for Kabul
Russia has accredited an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official to work in Moscow on behalf of the new Kabul administration but remains concerned about the threat of Islamist groups spilling over into Russia via Central Asia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
Despite not having officially recognized the IEA as the government of Afghanistan, this move comes after a number of meetings between Kabul and Moscow and the Kremlin’s attempt last year to get the former government and IEA to reach a peace agreement.
Speaking however at an Afghanistan-focused conference in China, Lavrov also said that growing trade and economic ties between Afghanistan and countries in the region was contributing to the possibility of international recognition of their administration.
He said an IEA envoy was already active in Moscow.
“I would like to note that the first Afghan diplomat who arrived in Moscow last month and was sent by the new authorities has received accreditation at the Russian Foreign Ministry,” he said.
Lavrov also said that Russia is worried about the potential for fallout in the wider region and the possibility of Islamist militants infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Russia views as its southern defensive buffer, Reuters reported.
“The plans of the Islamic State and its supporters to destabilize Central Asian states and export instability to Russia are of particular concern,” Lavrov said.
“The build-up of detachments of Jamaat Ansarullah and the Islamic Movement Uzbekistan around the Afghan-Tajik and Afghan-Uzbek borders are an alarming sign.”
Since the IEA takeover last year, Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and bolstered hardware at its military base there.
However, the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan have expressed concern about the activities of terrorist groups on Afghan soil.
“China and Pakistan, as Afghanistan’s neighbors, have a common interest in peace and stability and do not want terrorism in Afghanistan. We are concerned about the activities of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and China is concerned about the activities of the East Turkestan Islamic Group.
“We share our concerns with our Afghan friends, but we both agree on Afghanistan’s economic stability. We believe that connecting Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and China.”
At the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister also expressed his country’s concern over Daesh activities in Afghanistan.
China conference delegates pledge to work together for economic growth in Afghanistan
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to China attended the Troika Plus meeting on Thursday and discussed a number of important issues, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The meeting discussed human and economic challenges, positive developments and opportunities in Afghanistan, the statement read.
According to the statement delegates, including representatives of China, Russia and the United States, pledged to work together for economic growth and stability in Afghanistan.
The participating countries pledged that all efforts would be made for the stability of Afghanistan and the region and that the isolation of Afghanistan would not be in the interests of anyone.
The IEA’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Shekh Dilawar, told participants that after 43 years, security has been restored in Afghanistan and sustainability requires their cooperation so that the positive developments and opportunities in Afghanistan benefit the region and the world.
“The new government is left with a country of 40 million people who have been devastated financially. With the advent of the new government, work has started from zero in all areas and now progress is being made in all areas. Ongoing, time and international cooperation will enable Afghanistan to play an important role in regional prosperity as a self-sufficient and competitive country,” Dilawar told the participants.
Dilawar also assured them that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used to the detriment of any country and that the IEA would not allow anyone within Afghanistan to harm the stability of the region and the world.
Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the conference the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the international community should play an active role in Afghanistan and continue to work with the Afghan government to resolve the issue of recognition as soon as possible.
“Humanitarian aid to Afghans are now priority for us,” he said adding that “a new Afghan diplomat had arrived in Moscow and would work to make the Afghan embassy operational.
China President calls on neighboring countries to support Afghanistan
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the neighboring countries of Afghanistan to do their best to support the Afghan people to create a brighter future when delivering written remarks at the third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan held in east China’s Anhui Province, Reuters reported.
Xi pointed out that having gone through so much in the past, Afghanistan is in urgent need of development in many areas. The country has come to a critical point of transition from chaos to order, read the report.
“Afghanistan is a common neighbor and partner of all participating countries, and we form a community with a shared future linked by same mountains and rivers who would rise and fall together,” said Xi.
A peaceful, stable, developing and prosperous Afghanistan is the aspiration of all the Afghan people. It is also in the common interests of regional countries and the international community, Xi said.
Xi underscored that amity and good neighborliness are invaluable to a country. China has always respected Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and been committed to supporting its pursuit of peace, stability and development.
Since its launch last September, the coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan has endeavored to bring into play the strengths of neighboring countries, thus playing a constructive role in promoting the smooth transition in Afghanistan, Xi said.
Xi concluded his remarks by stressing that the neighboring countries of Afghanistan should do their best to build consensus and coordinate efforts to support the people of Afghanistan in building a brighter future.
UN pushes for pledges, seeks $4.4 billion for Afghanistan
The United Nations announced on Thursday it is seeking $4.4 billion for Afghanistan in the largest ever humanitarian appeal launched for a single country, Reuters reported.
Ahead of the drive, Britain pledged 286 million pounds ($374 million) for Afghanistan, where six out of every 10 Afghans need aid, much of it food, amid an economic crisis worsened by a financial aid cutoff following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August.
“Afghans need our help in enabling their economy, sustaining their agriculture and enabling the basic functioning of social services,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told a news briefing on Wednesday ahead of the event co-hosted with Britain, Germany and Qatar.
The UN says funds under the appeal — three times the amount requested in 2021 and so far only 13% funded — go directly to aid agencies and none are channeled through the de facto authorities, Reuters reported.
In a sign that recent IEA moves on human rights and inclusivity may directly impact willingness to help IEA, the US cancelled meetings with them in Qatar after the reversal of a decision on girls returning to high schools.
“We want to see those prohibitions, those constraints removed. I hope it will not mean that the pledges that we have from this conference are limited by that because I can tell you that there are efforts ongoing,” Griffiths said.
He urged political engagement with the IEA administration, saying it wants to find “a constructive path forward” with the global community, and that isolating Afghanistan now would only bring more suffering in the future.
About 23 million people face acute food insecurity as Afghanistan also experiences its worst drought in 30 years, while 10 million children are in urgent need of aid, according to the United Nations.
German foreign ministry official Ricklef Beutin called for the world to join in the 4.4 billion pledge but added: “The Taliban (IEA), the de facto authorities have to live up to their responsibilities, to protect their people and to help humanitarian organisations do the work on the ground that they need to do.”
