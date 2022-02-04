Latest News
RSF speaks out over arrests and interrogations of Afghan journalists
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Friday condemned the recent surge in arrests and interrogations of Afghan journalists by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) intelligence agency known as the “Istikhbarat” and the Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Suppressing Vice.
The RSF also said such actions violate Afghanistan’s press law, which came into effect in 2015, and which is, according to IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, still valid.
RSF’s statement comes on the heels of the arrest and subsequent release of two Ariana News staff. Aslam Hijab and Waris Hassra were both arrested on Monday and held for 48 hours before being released unharmed.
According to RSF, since August 15, the day the IEA took control of Afghanistan, at least 50 journalists and media workers have been detained briefly or arrested by the police or Istikhbarat.
These arrests have lasted from several hours to nearly a week.
RSF stated that Istikhbarat has replaced the former republic’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) and while not just directly involved in arresting journalists, the agency is also believed to have made threatening phone calls and given out summonses for questioning in recent weeks.
Javad Sargar, the senior Istikhbarat official in charge of Department 53, which handles the media, recently horrified journalists by “inviting” them to stop covering certain subjects and stop asking certain journalists to participate in TV discussions, “if you don’t want me to rip your tongue out,” RSF reported.
“Threatening to rip out journalists’ tongues in order to prevent them from covering certain subjects is completely unacceptable,” said Reza Moini, the head of RSF’s Iran-Afghanistan desk.
“Journalists must be able to practice their profession without being under a permanent threat of arrest and torture. These unlawful threats, which violate Afghanistan’s media legislation, are all the more horrifying for coming at a time of growing harassment and increasingly restrictive rules for the right to news and information,” he said.
Latest News
IEA closer to gaining recognition: Afghan Foreign Minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is inching closer towards international recognition, said Amir Khan Muttaqi in an interview with AFP.
In his first interview since returning from talks with Western powers in Oslo, Muttaqi also urged Washington to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets to help ease the humanitarian crisis.
No country has formally recognised the government installed after the collapse of the former government in August as US-led forces withdrew following a 20-year occupation.
But Muttaqi told AFP late Wednesday that Afghanistan’s new rulers were slowly gaining international acceptance.
“On the process of getting recognition… we have come closer to that goal,” he said.
“That is our right, the right of the Afghans. We will continue our political struggle and efforts until we get our right.”
The talks in Norway last month were the first involving the IEA on Western soil in decades.
Muttaqi said his government was actively engaged with the international community — a clear indication, he insisted, of growing acceptance
“The international community wants to have interaction with us,” he said. “We have had good achievements in that.
Muttaqi said several countries were operating embassies in Kabul, with more expected to open soon.
“We expect that the embassies of some of the European and Arab countries will open too,” he said.
But Muttaqi said any concessions the IEA made in areas such as human rights would be on their terms and not as a result of international pressure.
“What we are doing in our country is not because we have to meet conditions, nor are we doing it under someone’s pressure,” he said.
Latest News
U.N. has millions in Afghanistan bank, but cannot use it
The United Nations has about $135 million in the bank in Afghanistan but is unable to use it because the Islamic Emirate-run central bank cannot convert it to the afghani currency, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.
Abdallah al Dardari, head of the U.N. Development Programme in Afghanistan, said the United Nations had taken the U.S. dollars into the country and deposited it with the Afghanistan International Bank “with a clear promise from the central bank that fresh cash will be automatically converted to afghanis.”
“This did not happen,” he told the ACAMS Global Sanctions Space Summit, adding that UNDP itself has “$30 million stuck at AIB that I cannot convert to afghanis and without afghanis as you can imagine, we cannot implement all our programs.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), who seized power in August, banned the use of foreign currency in a country where U.S. dollars were common.
The IEA has long been under international sanctions, which the United Nations and aid groups say are now hindering humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, where more than half the country’s 39 million people suffer extreme hunger and the economy, education and social services face collapse.
Billions of dollars in Afghan central bank reserves and foreign development aid have been frozen to prevent it from falling into IEA hands. International banks are wary of breaching sanctions, leaving the United Nations and aid groups struggling to get enough money into the country.
Liquidity is also a problem. Al Dardari told Reuters in November that while there was about $4 billion worth of afghanis in the economy, only about $500 million worth was in circulation.
The United Nations and the World Bank are discussing a possible swap facility, aid groups and U.N. officials have said.
Al Dardari said on Thursday that this would allow cash for humanitarian operations to be paid into a mechanism abroad and then afghanis could be collected “from major traders and mobile companies from inside Afghanistan.”
He also said lessons could be learned from a program in Myanmar, where electronic payment systems bypassed the central bank. Myanmar’s military have been hit with a raft of sanctions by the United States and others since a coup a year ago.
Latest News
Daesh leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says
The leader of Daesh died when he blew himself and family members up during a U.S. military raid in Syria, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the jihadist group’s efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swathes of territory.
Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, had led Daesh since the death in 2019 of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a raid by U.S. commandos.
As U.S. forces closed in on Quraishi in northwestern Syria overnight, he triggered a blast that also killed members of his own family, including children, according to Biden and U.S. officials.
The blast was so big it hurled bodies out of the three-storey building where Quraishi was and into surrounding streets in the town of Atmeh, U.S. officials said, blaming Daesh for all civilian casualties.
“Thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.
A senior White House official said the blast was believed to have killed Quraishi, his two wives and a child on the third floor, and likely a child who was on the second floor with Quraishi’s lieutenant and his wife, who were killed after firing on U.S. forces. Two additional fighters were killed after firing on U.S. helicopters, the official said.
Quraishi had been using the house and an unwitting family living on the first floor as a “protective shield,” a factor that complicated planning for the raid, the official added.
The official was unable to explain the discrepancy between those numbers and those provided by Syrian rescue workers, who said at least 13 people were killed, including four women and six children.
“It’s very clear from reviewing the operation in real time that the massive explosion on the third floor is what really caused the casualties,” the official said.
Quraishi’s death is another setback for Daesh nearly three years after its self-declared caliphate was dismantled and its fighters defeated by U.S. and Iraqi forces.
Since then, Daesh, also known as ISIS, has waged insurgent attacks in Iraq and Syria. The most recent was last month when its gunmen stormed a prison in northeastern Syria housing Daesh suspects.
Quraishi, a 45-year-old Iraqi, had remained largely in the shadows since succeeding Baghdadi who led the group when it launched a lightning expansion in 2014 that shocked the world. He was injured and lost a leg in a 2015 U.S. air strike, the U.S. official said. Daesh took control of large areas of Syria and Iraq, imposing strict Islamic rule over millions and inspiring attacks in the West.
Biden and U.S. officials described Quraishi as the “driving force” behind the 2014 genocide of minority Yazidis in northern Iraq, and said he oversaw a network of Daesh branches from Africa to Afghanistan.
“Last night’s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and has sent a strong message to terrorist around the world: We will come after you and find you,” Biden said.
U.S. officials have been in touch with all partners in the counter-ISIS coalition since the operation, and all were resolved to continue fighting ISIS and the threat the group posed to their countries, the White House official said.
The killing of Quraishi, also known as Haji Abdullah, helps restore some of the Biden administration’s foreign policy credentials after it was widely criticized for last year’s chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
U.S. officials expect ISIS to replace the dead leader.
Residents in Atmeh, near the Syrian-Turkish border, said helicopters landed and heavy gunfire and explosions were heard during the raid that began around midnight. U.S. forces used loudspeakers to warn women and children to leave the area, they said.
The Pentagon said 10 people were evacuated from the raid area, including children. General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told the Washington-based Middle East Institute that all of them were “mobile and safe” and left at the scene when U.S. forces departed.
U.S. military procedures to guard against civilian casualties are under scrutiny following a high-profile mistaken drone strike in Afghanistan that the Pentagon initially hailed a success.
BODIES IN THE RUBBLE
A video taken by a resident and seen by Reuters showed the bodies of two apparently lifeless children and a man in the rubble of a building at the location.
Other footage showed rescue workers loading what appeared to be a small body wrapped in a white plastic sheet into an ambulance. Other body bags were in the back of the vehicle.
Using head torches, the workers looked for remains through chunks of concrete, children’s toys and women’s clothing in the wreckage. A kitchen was blackened and burned, windows hung from their frames and plastic utensils were half melted.
Reuters could not independently verify the images.
A Syrian man who witnessed the raid said he left his house after midnight and saw aircraft in the sky.
“Ten minutes later we heard screams. ‘Surrender, the house is surrounded,'” he said. “There was shelling from airplanes and machine guns.”
Another witness said he saw several bodies at the scene. “There was blood everywhere,” he told Reuters. He said one U.S. helicopter appeared to suffer a mechanical failure and was blown up by the U.S. forces.
Local leaders, security officials and residents in northern Iraq say Daesh has been re-emerging as a deadly threat, aided by a lack of central control in many areas.
“Quraishi’s killing is a huge deal and a huge blow to ISIS because ISIS never heard from this new leader,” Syria analyst Hassan Hassan said. “ISIS will continue to be weak and under pressure as long as the Americans are on the ground in Iraq and Syria.”
Quraishi was hiding out in a region of Syria that is home to several militant groups including an al Qaeda-affiliated faction whose leaders include foreign fighters.
U.S. forces have for years used drones to target jihadists in the area, but Thursday’s operation appeared to be the largest by U.S. forces in the northwest since the raid that killed al-Baghdadi, said Charles Lister, senior fellow with the Washington-based Middle East Institute.
Beyond Quraishi, who was once held in U.S. custody, little is known of the group’s top levels – partly because it now operates in a secretive structure of autonomous local cells, rather than the centralised administration of the ‘caliphate’.
The U.S.-led coalition fighting Daesh said in mid-2019, after the group’s battlefield defeat, that it retained 14,000 to 18,000 members, including 3,000 foreigners, though precise numbers are as elusive as the group itself.
Analysts say many local fighters may have slipped back into normal life, ready to re-emerge when the opportunity emerges.
RSF speaks out over arrests and interrogations of Afghan journalists
Kunduz steps up vaccine campaign, urges residents to get jabbed
IEA closer to gaining recognition: Afghan Foreign Minister
Saar: IEA efforts to open new chapter of ties with world discussed
Tahawol: UN chief’s report about Afghanistan discussed
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Afghan met office issues weather warning ahead of snowstorms
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
N.Korea says won’t attend Beijing Olympics, blames COVID-19 and ‘hostile forces’
Saar: IEA efforts to open new chapter of ties with world discussed
Tahawol: UN chief’s report about Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: EU parliament meeting on Afghan women’s situation discussed
Saar: US, Qatar officials meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US, Qatar officials’ talks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
UAE intercepts Houthi missile attack as Israeli president visits
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden calls on IEA to release American hostage
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA rejects UN chief’s claim of extrajudicial killings of former officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
European Parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Days’
-
Latest News4 days ago
China sends train-load of aid to Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
UK PM to visit Ukraine in show of support, urges Russia to step back from conflict
-
Latest News4 days ago
Guterres calls for urgent cash injection into Afghan economy