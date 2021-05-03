Latest News
RSF sounds alarm on World Press Freedom Day
On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Centre for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ) on Monday sounded the alarm about the plight of the media and the future for journalism in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the RSF, the organizations said: “The press freedom situation is disastrous in Afghanistan 14 months after the Taliban and United States signed a peace accord on 29 February 2020, and eight months after the Taliban and Afghan government began peace talks.”
At least 20 journalists and media workers have been the victims of targeted attacks in the past six months and eight, including four women, have been killed. Around 30 others have received death threats in connection with their journalistic work, RSF stated.
“The climate of terror keeps on growing and particularly affects women journalists, whose situation was already precarious.
“The precarity of Afghan women journalists has increased not only as a result of the physical dangers but also as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown,” CPAWJ director Farida Nekzad said.
“At least 20% of them have lost their jobs or have been forced to take unpaid leave by their employers.”
UNAMA also called for the campaign of violence against journalists and media workers in the country to end.
“Journalists must be protected, and those who commit acts of violence and murder against workers in the sector must be brought to justice,” UNAMA said in a statement.
“We recognise that female journalists and media professionals are particularly at risk. The impunity for such crimes remains a serious challenge and creates a chilling environment, limiting the media sector’s ability to operate freely.
“Afghanistan’s free and independent media sector has been hard won. Many Afghans have sacrificed their time, their energy, their money and, for some, their lives to build this crucial public good. We pledge our continued support in defence of a free and independent Afghan media. It must be defended,” the statement read.
Afghanistan’s chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah also acknowledged the importance of the day and tweeted: “While I am celebrating the remarkable achievements of Afghanistan’s media and our courageous journalists, I also recognize and remember their sacrifices in defending and shaping a vibrant free press.
“As always I am committed to a free press and access to information,” he said.
The wider international community in Afghanistan also issued a statement on reaffirming commitment to supporting Afghan journalists and the media sector.
“The UK remains committed to supporting Afghanistan. A free and independent media and a strong media sector is an essential part of an inclusive and representative Afghanistan. As we transition to a new chapter of international support for Afghanistan, as Afghanistan’s international friends and partners, we reaffirm our commitment to stand by its journalists and the media sector”
“As Afghanistan’s international friends and partners, we reaffirm our commitment to stand by its journalists and the media sector.
“We continue to support Afghan journalists, to stand up for their rights, and to oppose undue restrictions on their work,” the statement read.
The international community also condemned the campaign of violence against journalists and media professionals and said this “must end”.
“Journalists must be protected, and those who commit acts of violence and murder against workers in the sector must be brought to justice.
We recognise that female journalists and media professionals are particularly at risk. The impunity for such crimes remains a serious challenge and creates a chilling environment, limiting the media sector’s ability to operate freely,” read the statement.
“Afghanistan’s free and independent media sector has been hard won. Many Afghans have sacrificed their time, their energy, their money and, for some, their lives to build this crucial public good. We pledge our continued support in defence of a free and independent Afghan media. It must be defended.”
Iran concerned about developments in Afghanistan
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Monday said Tehran is following the recent developments in Afghanistan closely as it is a “worry” for them.
Addressing a virtual press conference Saeed Khatibzadeh said:
“We are following the developments in Afghanistan closely.”
He said Tehran is consulting with regional activists on the developments and foreign troops withdrawal. “Developments in Afghanistan have worried us,” he said.
“For the sake of peace, stability and security in Afghanistan, we will do our best to make the future of this country stable.”
Referring to Iran’s close ties with the Afghan government and Afghan groups, Khatibzadeh said: “We are also in contact with the Afghan government and we have told other groups that we can facilitate the Taliban’s talks with the government.”
We hope that the future situation will be stable, he added.
Regarding Iran’s possible participation at the Istanbul Conference on Afghanistan, he said: “Attending the Istanbul Summit is an issue that we will comment on in the future.”
Biden marks 10th anniversary of Osama bin Laden raid
Marking the 10th anniversary of the raid on al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday night that the event was a moment he will never forget.
He also acknowledged the intelligence community who tracked him down and the skill of US forces who conducted the raid.
In a statement issued by the White House, Biden said: “Ten years ago, I joined (former) President Obama and members of our national security team, crowded into the Situation Room to watch as our military delivered long-awaited justice to Osama bin Laden.
“It is a moment I will never forget – the intelligence professionals who had painstakingly tracked him down; the clarity and conviction of President Obama in making the call; the courage and skill of our team on the ground. It had been almost ten years since our nation was attacked on 9/11 and we went to war in Afghanistan, pursuing al-Qaeda and its leaders.
“We followed bin Laden to the gates of hell – and we got him. We kept the promise to all those who lost loved ones on 9/11: that we would never forget those we had lost, and that the United States will never waver in our commitment to prevent another attack on our homeland and to keep the American people safe,” Biden said.
He went on to state that now, as a result of those efforts, an end to America’s longest war and the full withdrawal of troops is in sight.
He also said al-Qaeda has largely been wiped out in Afghanistan.
“But the United States will remain vigilant about the threat from terrorist groups that have metastasized around the world. We will continue to monitor and disrupt any threat to us that emerges from Afghanistan. And we will work to counter terrorist threats to our homeland and our interests in cooperation with allies and partners around the world.”
He also said: “I want to give my enduring thanks to the service members who executed the raid at great personal risk and the public servants across our government who made our mission a success ten years ago. We will continue to honor all the brave women and men, our military, our intelligence and counterterrorism professionals, and so many others, who continue their extraordinary work to keep the American people safe today. They give their best to our country, and we owe them an incredible debt of gratitude.”
Bin Laden, the founder and first leader of al-Qaeda, was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, shortly after 1 am, by United States Navy SEALs.
The operation, code-named Operation Neptune Spear, was carried out in a CIA-led operation with Joint Special Operations Command.
The operation ended a nearly 10-year search for bin Laden, following his role in the September 11 attacks on the United States.
The raid on bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, was launched from Afghanistan and US military officials said that after the raid US forces took the body of bin Laden to Afghanistan for identification, then buried it at sea within 24 hours of his death in accordance with Islamic tradition.
Al-Qaeda confirmed the death on May 6 with posts made on militant websites, vowing to avenge the killing.
Taliban remain vague and non-committal about peace talks: Abdullah
Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah says there is currently no contact between the Afghan Republic’s talks teams and the Taliban’s representative and that the group continues to remain “vague” on the future of negotiations.
In an interview with VOA, Abdullah, who is chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, was asked whether there was any contact between the two teams. His answer was a definitive “No!”
“They leave their positions vague. They say, ‘We want the establishment of an Islamic system,’ but don’t explain what that means. How will the leaders be elected or selected? They want an Islamic Council. Is it elected? If elected, on what basis? They don’t share,” he said.
Abdullah also stated that different groups of Taliban make contact from time to time. “Sometimes they send notes. The messages are mainly the same. Even in the letter (sent to politicians recently), the position is very vague, and you cannot tell whether it is the position of one group or all.”
He also said that with the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign troops, the Taliban’s “position has changed.”
“Their chief negotiator has gone to Pakistan to consult with their leaders, to take directions, to shape up their position. Earlier their position was that they are going to attack the international forces.
“So, as far as the Doha process is concerned, it is still important. So are other opportunities like the conference in Turkey [the Istanbul conference]. It has to be a meaningful event, and both sides have to come to an understanding to make it effective,” he said.
The Taliban has however until now refused to attend the Istanbul Conference, saying they will only participate once all foreign troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan.
“If they don’t come to a meeting, which is supposed to be between both sides, then the conference will not take place. They haven’t said that they are not coming. They haven’t said that they are coming. That has been the problem negotiating with the Taliban all along. They always keep their position vague,” Abdullah said.
On the withdrawal of troops, Abdullah said there is concern that the “Taliban position might get further emboldened” after foreign forces leave.
“Well, as far as their excuses, or the reasons that they were giving, that it is because of the presence of the international forces, it’s ‘jihad’ against foreigners and so on and so forth, so, in three months time, perhaps in less than three months time, there will be no foreign troops on our [Afghanistan’s] soil.”
He also said he “hopes” and “wishes” the Taliban want peace adding “otherwise, the war will continue.”
Abdullah stated that a civil war cannot be ruled out but said: “Let’s not lose hope because it will be a worst-case scenario. So, at this stage, the whole focus should be on how to make it (peace) work.”
