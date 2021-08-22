RSF presses Biden to evacuate journalists

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on US President Joe Biden to draw up a special plan to remove Afghan journalists at risk.

The organization says the United States now appears to be concerned only with evacuating its own nationals and staff. “This will prevent the removal of people who are on the list of sensitive and high-risk individuals,” a statement read.

RSF said it has received dozens of urgent requests for evacuation from reporters so far, but said that the challenge today is not to get people out but to get people on the planes.

The Organization called on the United States to extend its military operation at Kabul Airport in order to identify and evacuate journalists and human rights activists beyond the August 31 deadline.