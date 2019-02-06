RSF Condemns Killing of Two Journalists in Takhar

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2019)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Wednesday condemned the armed attack on Radio Hamseda in Taloqan, the capital of the northeastern province of Takhar in which two journalists were shot dead.

The attack was carried out by two unidentified gunmen who entered the radio station on Tuesday at around 05 p.m. asked who was in charge and then opened fire on the two journalists present at the time.

According to RSF statement, one was acting news editor Shafiq Arya, 28. The other, identified only as Rahimullah, 26, was presenting a programme.

Provincial Police Chief Rashid Bashir confirmed the death of the two journalists and said an investigation was underway.

“We offer our condolences to the families and colleagues of Shafiq Arya and Rahimullah, and we urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation in order to identify this attack’s perpetrators and instigators as quickly as possible,” said Reza Moini, the head of RSF’s Iran-Afghanistan desk.

Radio Hamseda employs 11 people, including four women, and has been broadcasting from 6 a.m. to midnight since 2007. Owner Simin Hosseini, who is a member of Taloqan’s municipal council, said he had received no threats.