RSF calls on Afghan govt to protect journalists
Reporters Without Borders on Thursday called for the Afghan government to make every effort to protect media workers in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the organization, RSF also said it was exploring all possible ways to help end the spiral of violence in the country.
This comes amid a string of assassinations of media workers in the country – the latest being on January 1 of Ghor radio journalist Bismillah Adel Imaq.
Imaq, the director of the Voice of Ghor radio station, was gunned down as he was returning home in Firoz Koh, the capital of Ghor, on the afternoon of 1 January. He become the first Afghan journalist to be assassinated in 2021 and the fifth media worker to be killed in the past two months.
Imaq had been the target of two prior assassination attempts, the latest in November, and had reported the threats against him to the authorities. After they took no steps to protect him, he filed complaints with journalists’ associations.
The other media victims of the past two months are Mohammad Aliyas Dayee of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Pashto-language service, murdered in Lashkargah on 12 November, Malalai Maiwand, a TV presenter and representative of the Centre for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ), and her driver Taher Khan, who were murdered in Jalalabad on 10 December, and Rahmatollah Nekzad, a reporter for international media, who was gunned down in Ghazni on 21 December.
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) and the police say that eight individuals linked to the Taliban have been arrested as suspects in these four murders.
“The impunity and opaqueness surrounding the murders of journalists are a major scourge in Afghanistan, but a godsend for all those seeking to destroy press freedom in this country,” said Reza Moini, the head of RSF’s Iran-Afghanistan desk.
“It is vital that the Afghan authorities guarantee and reinforce the safety of media personnel. At the same time, RSF is exploring all possible international remedies for ending the spiral of violence,” he said.
Ghani, VP Saleh reiterate the need for an Afghanistan republic
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said a republic government was essential for the people of Afghanistan and that peace was crucial.
Speaking during a visit to the eastern province of Nangarhar, Ghani also called on the Taliban to respect the people’s demands.
“The republic system is our joint investment,” Ghani said.
Ghani also instructed the acting minister of education to allocate 4,000 posts for teachers in the province. At the same time, Ghani commemorated the 100th death anniversary of Bacha Khan in the province.
Traveling with him on Thursday was Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president who said that government’s condition in terms of peace is that a republic system is maintained and the election process adhered to.
Saleh however criticized the Taliban for the ongoing killings in the country and accused the group of fighting in Afghanistan for the interests of foreigners.
Saleh said the Taliban are not prepared to end the war in accordance with Islam and then blamed the group for drawing out the peace process.
Their visit meanwhile comes amid a rising call among stakeholders, including the United States, for the establishment of an interim government.
According to sources on Wednesday, Ghani refused to meet with visiting US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday over this very reason.
Sources stated that Khalilzad was urging a shift to an interim government but that Ghani was dead set against it.
This latest development also comes just a day after peace talks resumed in Doha after a three-week break.
Although a “preliminary meeting” to kickstart the second round of talks late Wednesday in Doha, the teams both stated they will only formally meet again on Saturday.
Civilians killed in Helmand airstrike
At least five civilians were killed in an airstrike in Helmand province, local officials said Thursday.
The airstrike was carried out Wednesday night in Bushran area of PD10 Lashkargah city, the capital of Helmand province.
The provincial council head Attaullah Afghan confirmed the incident and said at least five civilians including women and children were among those killed.
He said that five others were wounded.
It has not however been confirmed if the airstrike was carried out by Afghan forces or foreign forces, Afghan added.
Provincial security officials have also not yet commented.
Taliban storm ANA check post in Kunduz
A number of soldiers have been killed and wounded in a Taliban attack on an army check post in Kunduz province.
Kunduz Provincial Council head Mohammad Yusuf Ayoubi said the Taliban carried out a large-scale attack on the check post on Wednesday night in the Charkhab area along the Kunduz highway.
The exact number of soldiers killed or wounded is not yet known, Ayoubi said adding that an unknown number were also captured.
According to him, the highway police chief, who was on his way to support ANA soldiers, was caught in an ambush by the Taliban. Three policemen were reportedly killed and five others wounded in this attack. Kunduz police confirm the Taliban attack but gave no details on casualties.
Kunduz-based army officials also did not respond to calls.
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
