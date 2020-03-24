RS reiterates its commitment, support for the ANDSF

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2020)

Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller Tuesday over a video telecast met with senior ANDSF leaders reaffirming the Resolute Support’s commitment and support for Afghan security forces and discussing the Taliban violence levels as well as the COVID-19 prevention.

General Miller reiterated their commitment and support for the ANDSF noting that they would work through the political difficulties.

In the meet, he stated, “I want all to know that Resolute Support remains committed to the Afghan security forces and the Afghan people. And that’s important. That is evidenced daily by our military activities, but it’s also evidenced by our commitment from day to day as we work to accomplish all of our objectives.”

He underlined that if the Taliban escalated violence, they would get a response. “For our part, the Taliban explicitly know and agree that we have the right to defend not only ourselves but our Afghan security force partners,” the general said.

In regard to the COVID-19, Miller says that it is something that affects the entire world and it will affect Coalition forces and Afghan security forces as well.

He said, “The focus on this particular virus has to be on preventing the spread, which is difficult under even normal circumstances, but almost impossible if we have violence.”

He further said that all sides needed to reduce violence so that they could stay focused on preventing the spread of the virus among the forces and the Afghan people.