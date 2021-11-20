COVID-19
Rotterdam mayor slams violent COVID-19 protests, scores arrested
The mayor of Rotterdam on Saturday condemned “an orgy of violence” at protests against COVID-19 measures in the Dutch port city, in which seven people were wounded and more than 20 arrested.
Crowds of several hundred rioters torched cars, set off fireworks and threw rocks at police during the protests on Friday evening. Police responded with warning shots and water canons, Reuters reporter.
“Police were forced to draw their weapons and even fire direct shots,” Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told a press conference early on Saturday.
Asked to characterize the event, Aboutaleb said it was “an orgy of violence, I can’t think of another way to describe it.”
Authorities said they had arrested more than 20 people and expected to detain others, as the city centre where the riots took place is extensively monitored by security cameras.
Protestors had gathered to voice opposition to government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a “corona pass”, showing they have been vaccinated or have already recovered from an infection.
The pass is also available to people who have not been vaccinated, but have proof of a negative test, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
US COVID-19 cases surpass 46.9 million, death toll exceeds 761,000
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 46.94 million on Friday, with the death toll exceeding 761,000, according to the data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 46,943,681 as of Friday, and its death toll reached 761,402, according to the CSSE tally.
Though a U.S. state with the highest vaccination rate, Vermont is experiencing its worst COVID-19 surge, Reuters reported.
In Vermont, nearly 72 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But at the same time, it has the 12th highest growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past week till Tuesday.
Experts suggested that a new round of resurgence could hit the United States as the winter comes and many people tend to ease their restriction measures after getting vaccinated.
As the U.S. faces a shortage of products due to supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19, hospitals in many states including Utah and Texas are calling for public donation of used crutches, walkers and canes.
COVID-19
Dutch return to partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar
The Netherlands will return to a partial lockdown from Saturday after the government ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said restrictions that the Dutch people had thought had ended for good were being re-imposed for three weeks, Reuters reported.
Supermarkets and non-essential retailers will also close earlier and social distancing measures will be re-imposed. The government recommended that no more than four visitors be received at home, effective immediately.
Cafes and nightclubs will have to close at 8 pm from Saturday.
“Tonight we are bringing a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching measures,” Rutte said in a televised address on Friday evening. “The virus is everywhere and needs to be combated everywhere.”
The government was also exploring ways to restrict access to indoor venues for people who have not been vaccinated, a politically sensitive measure that would require parliamentary approval, Reuters reported.
The measures are meant to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that is straining hospitals across the country.
New infections topped 16,000 for the second day in a row on Friday, beating the previous record of just under 13,000 confirmed cases in a day set in December last year.
COVID-19
Germany’s COVID-19 incidence rate highest since start of pandemic
Germany on Monday recorded the highest seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.
The incidence rate increased to 201.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the RKI. The previous record of 197.6 was set during the second COVID-19 wave in December last year, Reuters reported.
The RKI said that 15,513 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours, a week-on-week increase of 5,800. Last Friday, Germany recorded the highest ever number of daily infections of 37,120.
According to the German Intensive Care Register (DIVI), around 2,600 COVID-19 patients received intensive care treatment on Monday, up from 2,000 a week ago. At the peak of the pandemic in Germany in early 2021, the figure exceeded 5,700.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could double in the coming weeks if the number of new infections continues to rise, Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director at the DIVI, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Monday.
Although Germany is far from achieving herd immunity, the country’s vaccination campaign has slowed down. As of Sunday, around 55.8 million people had been fully vaccinated, bringing the country’s vaccination rate to 67.1 percent, according to the RKI.
West claims IEA letter to US Congress ‘misconstrued the facts’
Zerbena: Afghanistan banking system discussed
China, Central Asia should help Afghanistan maintain stability: think tank forum attendees
Rotterdam mayor slams violent COVID-19 protests, scores arrested
IOC hails progress at meeting with Afghan sports officials
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
OPED: Is the West’s conscience being overshadowed by its political ego?
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar
Zerbena: Afghanistan banking system discussed
Tahawol: Interview with Deputy Head of Kabul Municipality Mawlawi Hamdullah Nomani
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: US officials accuse leaders of hiding facts
Zerbena: Domestic products discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Processing of passports suspended due to ‘technical problem’
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to establish ‘strong, orderly and educated’ army
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Jordan demands investigation into Iran football player’s gender
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set on beating Indonesia in football friendly
-
Latest News3 days ago
Norway urges support for U.N. fund to aid Afghans
-
World4 days ago
Biden tells Xi the two countries need to cooperate
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Possible talks between US and IEA discussed