(Last Updated On: July 16, 2019)

Five people have been killed when the roof of a house collapsed in the Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province, local residents said.

The incident took place at Musa Khel area of Pachiragam district at around 7 am on Tuesday.

As a result, a woman along with her four children have lost their lives.

The incident happened while they were at a funeral ceremony of a person who had been killed in a suicide attack two days ago in the district.