Rohani Accuses U.S. of Seeking Regime Change in Iran

Iranian president Hassan Rohani accuses the U.S. of using psychological and economic warfare against his country, saying the United States is seeking regime change in Tehran.

“In the past 40 years there has not been a more spiteful team than the current U.S. government team toward Iran, Iranians and the Islamic Republic,” Rohani said in a speech broadcast on state TV.

Tensions have increased between Iran and America after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multi-lateral agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme in May.

“Reducing the legitimacy of the system is their final goal. When they say getting rid of, regime change in their own words, how does regime change happen? Through reducing legitimacy. Otherwise, a regime doesn’t change,” Rohani said during his speech.

The United States also reimposed sanctions against Iran, with a second round targeting Iran’s oil sector due to take effect on November 5.