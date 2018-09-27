Rockets Hit Ghazni During President’s Visit

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2018)

Multiple rockets hit the Ghazni city on Thursday, while President Ashraf Ghani was there for a visit to review the situation of the province.

At least two rockets landed within 300 meters of the governor’s compound where President Ghani was meeting local officials, while a third struck further off, local officials said.

First Lady Rula Ghani, Eng. Mohammad Khan, Dr. Rasoul Talib and several other officials are accompanying the president during his visit to Ghazni.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assault and No one was killed or wounded in the latest attack.

According to the statement released by the Presidential Palace, President Ghani would also participate in a major gathering during his visit to the province.