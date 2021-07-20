Rockets fired at Presidential Palace during Eid prayers

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2021)

Three rockets landed close to the Presidential Palace in Kabul city during Eid al-Adha prayers, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

According to the MoI, the rockets landed outside the palace at around 8 am Tuesday on the first day of Eid.

Mirwais Stanekzai, a spokesman for the MoI, stated that the first rocket hit close to the Edgar mosque, the second one landed close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the third one landed in the Chaman-e-Hozori area of the city.

He said that the rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area of Kabul.

Stanekzai added that no one was killed or wounded in the blasts.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

President Ashraf Ghani, meanwhile, blamed the Taliban for the attacks.

Ghani also condemned the attacks, stating that the Taliban has no intention of stopping the war nor of killing people.

However, a number of people, who were gathered outside the Emergency Hospital in Kabul, stated that their relatives were wounded in the rocket attacks inside the Presidential Palace. Police have not confirmed this.