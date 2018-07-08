Rocket Hits Defense Minister Security Meeting in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 08, 2018 1:31 pm)

A rocket struck the meeting of senior security officials in Ghazni province on Sunday, local officials confirmed.

The rocket hit when the defense minister, the top deputy of Interior Ministry’s security, provincial deputy of national security and policy deputy of local organs were discussing security issues about the Ghazni province.

No group had claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The spokesman of Ghazni governor said the incident had no casualties. But other sources claimed the incident had some casualties but the exact figure is not clear so far.

The defense minister, Tariq Shah Bahrami arrived in Ghazni this morning to investigate the security issues of the province. This is the second visit of Bahrami from Ghazni since the past year.