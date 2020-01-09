Robina Jalali appointed as head of Afghan National Athletic Federation

(Last Updated On: January 9, 2020)

As a result of a general poll by the ANAF, Robina Jalali succeeded with majority votes to become the head of the federation for a period of 4 years.

In a poll conducted Thursday to elect the head of ANAF, Robina Jalali was the absolute winner enjoying all 30 votes.

Jalali is the first Afghan female athlete after the collapse of the Taliban Regime to have participated in the Olympic Games.

She represented Afghanistan in the Olympics Games twice, 2014 and 2018.

In the meantime, she serves as the deputy of the women affairs of the Afghan National Olympic as well as and represents Kabul citizens in the Afghan Parliament.