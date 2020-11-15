Robbery victim, officials contradict each other over arrest details

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2020)

The First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Sunday said suspects involved in the robbery and assault of a money changer in Kabul city have been arrested.

Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that the suspects confessed to their crime, and that the victim, Ghulam Haidar, had identified the suspects.

The incident happened about three weeks ago in Pul-e-Sorkh area in PD3 when thieves robbed Haidar of more than $32,000.

“The money changer who is affected is in contact with the police and the police are in contact with him too, perhaps due to some secret issues, he [victim] did not want to make the issue public,” said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

But Haidar says he is not aware of any of this information, nor has he identified the suspects. He also said no security organization had been in contact with him regarding the arrests.

“No one has called me about the arrest of the thieves; neither the police from PD6 or PD3 called me to identify the robbers; but my friends called me today and told me that the police have arrested the thieves.”

Haidar said the office of the first vice president had called him and told him not to speak to the media.