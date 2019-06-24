Robbers Kill Young Man in Daylight to Get His Money, Mobile

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2019)

Two unidentified armed robbers killed a young man in PD6 area of the capital Kabul on Sunday afternoon.

The robbers have used a knife to kill the man after he has refused to give his money – around 1,000 Afghanis – and his mobile phone.

Family members of the victim say that the man was killed when he went out to buy medicine from a pharmacy for his sick wife.

The victim has lost his brother, father, and mother in different incidents in the past and has left two children and a sick wife behind who are living at a rental house.

Kabul police say that the case is under investigation but they have not found the culprits yet.

Criminal incidents have tremendously increased in the capital Kabul where a man can get killed for a smartphone or for a small amount of money.

This comes as Kabul residents are making their daily commutes in fear.