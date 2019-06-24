Robbers Kill Young Man in Daylight to Get His Money, Mobile

Ariana News Leave a comment 1 Views

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2019)

Two unidentified armed robbers killed a young man in PD6 area of the capital Kabul on Sunday afternoon.

The robbers have used a knife to kill the man after he has refused to give his money – around 1,000 Afghanis – and his mobile phone.

Family members of the victim say that the man was killed when he went out to buy medicine from a pharmacy for his sick wife.

The victim has lost his brother, father, and mother in different incidents in the past and has left two children and a sick wife behind who are living at a rental house.

Kabul police say that the case is under investigation but they have not found the culprits yet.

Criminal incidents have tremendously increased in the capital Kabul where a man can get killed for a smartphone or for a small amount of money.

This comes as Kabul residents are making their daily commutes in fear.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Afghan Parliament Set to Hold New Speaker Election

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2019)After weeks of tensions between lawmakers, the only controversial vote …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News