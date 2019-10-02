Roadside Mine Kills 6 Civilians in Kapisa

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2019)

Six people were killed in a roadside mine blast in Kapisa province, local officials confirmed.

The explosion happened in Baiz Khel Dare Afghania village in the Nijrab district of the province at around 4:20 pm on Tuesday.

The provincial police spokesman, Abdul Shaqayiq Shorish told Ariana News that the mine was planted by the Taliban militants in the area.

He added that six people of the same family including four women and two children were killed and two others wounded in the incident.

However, the Taliban militant group has denied its involvement in the blast adding that the individuals were killed in mortars fire by Afghan forces.

The Nijrab is an insecure district of Kapisa where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating.