Latest News
Roadside mine blast kills six civilians – Ghazni
At least six civilians were killed and eight more wounded in mine blast in central Ghazni province, a local official confirmed.
Wahidullah Jumazada a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the incident happened after a vehicle carrying civilians hit a roadside mine in the Jaghato district of the province.
The incident has taken palace in Dare Qyaq area – people call it valley of death where Taliban militants have a huge presence – of Jaghato district on Saturday afternoon.
Jumazada said that the Taliban had planted the mine in which “six civilians including women and children were martyred and eight others wounded.”
He added that all wounded individuals were taken to the hospitals.
The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.
The Taliban fighters reportedly frequently target civilians and government employees Dare Qyaq of Ghazni to show their presence in the Jaghato district.
Latest News
Afghan forces push back Taliban attack in Faryab, killing 14 militants
The Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attack in Faryab province, the Afghan military said.
In a statement released on Sunday, the 209 Shaheen Corps said that the militants attacked the Afghan security and defense forces in the Dawlatabad district of the province on Saturday afternoon.
According to the statement, the attack faced “fierce resistance” by the Afghan forces.
At least 14 Taliban militants including Haji Naasir, the Taliban designated district chief’s father – for Shirin Tagab – were killed in the clashes, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the group’s red unit commander Mulla Zaqawi along with 10 insurgents were wounded in the incident.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the matter.
COVID-19
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Coronavirus, Bachchan confirmed.
“I have tested CoviD positive..shifted to Hospital.. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet on Saturday night.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
Both actors have been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, India.
The 77-year-old actor also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested for COVID-19
Meanwhile, Abhishek has informed that they have ‘mild symptoms.’
“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek wrote on Twitter.
Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 820,916 with 22,123 deaths and 515,386 recoveries.
Latest News
England World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies
Jack Charlton, the 1996 World Cup winner with England and former head of Ireland national football team, has died aged 85 on Friday, BBC reported.
Charlton has been suffering from lymphoma since 2019 as well as dementia.
One of English football’s most popular characters, Jack Charlton was in the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.
He was the former defender of Leeds United 1950 to 1973. Leeds is the club in which he spent his entire club career.
A family statement read: “Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side. As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.”
“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.
He is survived by wife Pat, whom he married in 1958, and their three children, John, Deborah, and Peter
