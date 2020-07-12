Roadside mine blast kills six civilians – Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2020)

At least six civilians were killed and eight more wounded in mine blast in central Ghazni province, a local official confirmed.

Wahidullah Jumazada a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the incident happened after a vehicle carrying civilians hit a roadside mine in the Jaghato district of the province.

The incident has taken palace in Dare Qyaq area – people call it valley of death where Taliban militants have a huge presence – of Jaghato district on Saturday afternoon.

Jumazada said that the Taliban had planted the mine in which “six civilians including women and children were martyred and eight others wounded.”

He added that all wounded individuals were taken to the hospitals.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

The Taliban fighters reportedly frequently target civilians and government employees Dare Qyaq of Ghazni to show their presence in the Jaghato district.