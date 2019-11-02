Roadside Bomb Kills Nine Children in Takhar

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2019)

Nine children were killed and one injured after a roadside bomb was detonated in northern Takhar province early on Saturday, an official said.

Provincial governor spokesman Khalil Aseer said the incident has taken place in Taherian village of Darqad district which is under control of the Taliban.

The children were on their way to school when the bomb went off, the official added.

Four of the victims is said to have relations with members of Taliban in the village.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility of the attack yet.

In a separate incident, at least three people were killed and more than 30 were injured in a traffic accident in Takhar – Badakhshan highway, local officials said.

The incident took early on Saturday in Kalafgan district of Takhar when a passenger bus plunged off the road and overturned.